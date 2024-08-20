Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers are both pushing to try and seal a loan move for Ipswich Town's Cameron Humphreys.

Both teams have had loan offers accepted by the newly promoted Premier League side, according to James Richings, but Ipswich are yet to decide which team to send him to.

It was reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, this weekend, that both clubs had offers accepted by Town, but they still look to be waiting to know what the eventual outcome will be.

Humphreys' role in Kieran McKenna's side has gradually reduced as they have risen up the ranks. In the League One campaign of 2022/23, he played in 17 league matches, 10 of which he started - a big leap from the previous two appearances he made in the third division in the prior campaign.

Cameron Humphreys' 22/23 League One stats Apps 17 Starts 10 Mins per game 54 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Average match rating 6.79/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 23/24 season, after their promotion to the Championship, saw the 20-year-old only be involved in three fixtures, which included only one start against Queens Park Rangers in late December.

Given their second successive change of level, this time going up to the English top flight, plus the additions of players like England international Kalvin Phillips, his time on the pitch was likely to be nil, if not very close to it.

The two third tier sides have gone in for him, but they are yet to find out which of them has been victorious in their pursuit.

Peterborough & Wycombe waiting on Cameron Humphreys decision

The Posh and the Chairboys are waiting on the Tractor Boys, who are currently: "weighing up the options," to find out whether which team the midfielder will be with going forward, after they both had offers accepted for Humphreys.

Richings added that he'd been told: "both clubs would be a good move for him," which would make sense given his background of game time.

Ipswich face tough Cameron Humphreys loan decision

Both of the options in front of Town make sense for their young centre-mid, in different ways.

On paper, Peterborough certainly have less of a need for a player like Humphreys. They have already made one loan signing in this position, bringing in highly rated Manchester City talent Mahamadou Susoho for the season.

That's to add to an already strong unit that included Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Donay O-Brien-Brady and others.

For Wycombe, the standout pieces in the middle of their pitch are Tyreeq Bakinson and Josh Scowen; good players, but not of the standard that Darren Ferguson has.

In that regard, because of the minutes that he is likely to get, Wanderers may be the better move for Humphreys. That said, the proven youth development system that is in place at Peterborough make them a prime destination for any team that is looking to improve their young prospects elsewhere.

Geographically, there isn't much difference between him going to the Weston Homes Stadium or Adams Park, although the latter is a bit closer to Humphrey's hometown of Colchester.

It may come down to the choice of who they feel will offer the 20-year-old more time on the pitch, or at least where he may be more likely to get it.