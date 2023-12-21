Highlights Peterborough United open to selling Jonson Clarke-Harris in January amid interest in the forward.

Bristol Rovers may consider resurrecting their plans to re-sign Clarke-Harris, but new manager Matt Taylor could explore other options.

Peterborough United aiming to secure promotion back to the Championship, currently second in League One standings.

Peterborough United are still open to the sale of Jonson Clarke-Harris as the January window approaches.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Posh are willing to cash in on the 29-year-old following his collapsed move to Bristol Rovers in the summer.

The League One rivals agreed a deal for the forward on deadline day, but were unable to finalise terms in time to complete the move - however they could launch a fresh move for the player in the New Year amid this development.

This led to Clarke-Harris remaining with Peterborough, where he has now featured 16 times this campaign.

Clarke-Harris has contributed four goals, with Darren Ferguson’s side currently occupying an automatic promotion place in the third division.

Peterborough United transfer latest

The Posh are believed to be willing to sell Clarke-Harris in January amid potential interest in the forward.

It remains to be seen whether the Pirates are set to reignite their plans to re-sign the player.

Rovers have since changed managers following the collapse of their agreement last summer, with Joey Barton having been replaced by Matt Taylor.

It is very possible that Taylor may opt to look elsewhere in order to bolster his attacking options.

Peterborough are hoping to replace Clarke-Harris, as they target the arrival of a new striker themselves in the January window.

AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi is on the club’s radar, although they are set to face stiff competition in the race to his signature.

A number of clubs have previously been linked with a move for the League Two player, including Sunderland and Leeds United.

It is set to be a busy month for clubs in League One, with the battle for a top two side still very close.

Peterborough United league position

League One table (as of 21/12/2023) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 21 41 3 Oxford United 21 13 40 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

Peterborough are aiming to secure promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt, having missed out last year following a play-off defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ferguson’s side are currently second in the League One standings, one point clear of third place Oxford United after 21 games.

A five game unbeaten run has moved them above their rivals in the table, but the gap to seventh is still just six points as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

The gap to league leaders Portsmouth is seven, with Pompey well placed to earn automatic promotion to the second tier.

Peterborough return to action this weekend with an away trip to take on 13th place Shrewsbury Town on 23 December.

Clarke-Harris’ underwhelming season

Clarke-Harris was League One’s joint top scorer last season, with him and Conor Chaplin both bagging 26 for their clubs respectively.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled to maintain that same rich vein of form, scoring just four so far this term.

It makes sense for the Posh to look to cash in on that basis, especially as Al-Hamadi has been performing well in League Two and is much younger.

The 21-year-old has contributed 10 goals and five assists from 18 appearances in the fourth tier so far this season.