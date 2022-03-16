Peterborough’s Grant McCann delivers verdict on unique Swansea City

Grant McCann has labelled Russell Martin’s style of play as “unique” ahead of Peterborough United’s clash with Swansea City.

Martin has struggled with life at Swansea since leaving MK Dons, with the side currently 16th in the Championship table.

But McCann was very complimentary of Russell’s style of play, claiming that his teams are always a difficult opponent.

McCann urged his players to be patient as they will likely not have a lot of the ball for this evening’s clash between the two sides.

McCann believes it will take a disciplined approach to take the three points against Swansea’s possession heavy football.

“I’ve come up against Russell Martin teams at MK Dons and Swansea before and they have a unique style of play,” said McCann, via Dai Sport.

“They are very much possession-based and they can be very hard to play against as they rotate players all the time.

“It’s not unusual for their centre-half to turn up at centre forward!

“We will have to be disciplined in terms of shape and structure. We will have to concentrate and our communication must be good from number one to number 11. But we also have to make sure we carry a threat.”

Peterborough will need a result from this game to keep pace with 21st place Reading, who earned a point last night against Bournemouth.

The Posh are currently embroiled in a 14-game winless run that stretches back to December 11.

This has seen the team plummet to the bottom of the table with only 10 games left to save their season.

The gap to Reading is now seven points, albeit with a game in hand on the Royals.

McCann has led the side to two draws in a row going into this game and will now be looking for his first win as manager of the club.

The Verdict

Martin has endured a very difficult season for Swansea having joined the side who lost the play-off final last campaign.

There have been signs of life over the course of the season, but the side have lacked consistency which has seen them out of play-off contention.

The club appear to be behind Martin as their manager and it is that unique style of football that will keep him in the job for another campaign.

Swansea have always put an emphasis on an attractive style of play, but Martin will soon need to back that style up with results to maintain his position with the club.