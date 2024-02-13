Highlights Ronnie Edwards continues to impress at Peterborough United, with interest from the Premier League and beyond.

Edwards has made over 120 appearances for The Posh since joining in 2020, establishing himself as a mainstay in the defense.

While the club values Edwards at £10 million, his potential departure could provide a significant windfall for Peterborough, allowing them to strengthen the squad.

Peteborough United's Ronnie Edwards continues to impress for the League One promotion hopefuls this season.

Since joining the club in 2020 from National League side Barnet, the 20-year-old has impressed since his introduction to the first-team, making over 120 appearances for The Posh already.

But with those performances, interest has emerged from the Premier League and beyond, with many touting the highly-rate defender to go right to the very top of the game.

Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough statistics so far this season

Since making the move to London Road as a 17-year-old, Edwards has been held in high regard among the Peterborough heirachy and was quickly thrust into the first-team picture.

He made his debut in the EFL Trophy against Burton Albion before featuring a further two times in League One. During his first season, he made five appearances in all competitions.

The following season, upon their return to the Championship, the then 18-year-old made 34 appearances and established himself as one of the preferred centre-back options, starting all but three of The Posh's fixtures that season.

Ever since, Edwards has become a mainstay in the Peterborough defence under Darren Ferguson, with his performances this season aiding their quest for a return to the Championship this season.

Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough statistics this season as per FotMob Games played 31 Minutes played 2771 Tackles won 29 Duels won 124 Interceptions 31 Successful passes 2480 Pass accuracy 91.2% Touches 3060 Accurate long balls 228

While it is great to see a young man doing so well for the football club, his recent performances have not gone unnoticed, with rumoured January interest expected to return once this season has finished.

West Ham's recent Premier League display could worry Peterborough United

It was a dismal day for the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they were thumped 6-0 by title hopefuls Arsenal.

The defeat highlighted the glaring defensive issues David Moyes' side have suffered in the Premier League in recent weeks, something they may look to rectify in the summer.

And one name West Ham were linked with during the January transfer window was Edwards.

The Hammers had two bids of around £4million turned down by Posh in the summer for their defender, and he fits the mould perfectly in how Moyes likes to play out from the back.

But the London club will face some stiff competition to land Edwards, who is contracted with the club until 2025.

Aston Villa expressed their interest according to the Daily Mail, with Swansea City also seeing four bids rejected, while Rangers were also linked in the summer, with Peterborough director Barry Fry revealing they had sent scouts to watch the youngster.

But the League One club have put a £10 million price tag on the youngster, as per The Independent, showing how highly rated Edwards is.

How much could Peterborough receive if they sell Ronnie Edwards

While Edwards would be a huge loss to their side, receiving the reported £10 million fee would allow Darren Ferguson free roam in the transfer market to find a more than adequate replacement.

It will of course depend on if Peterborough's evaluation of the 20-year-old is met, they may wish to cash in this summer with the defender out of contract next year.

But Edwards' departure may not be the only bumper payday The Posh recieve in the coming months.

Former striker Ivan Toney had been linked with a move to Arsenal in the January window, with figures of around £100m being mentioned.

Co-owner Stewart Thompson revealed in 2021 that Posh would get 30 per cent of any fee for Toney's sale, but 30 per cent of that would go to his former club Newcastle, meaning if Brentford were to get an audacious £100 million for the attacker, then a mammoth £21 million would go to Peterborough.

Edwards' departure would be a blow, but a potential windfall in revenue from not only his exit but Toney's eventual transfer from Brentford would have them well set to compete in the Championship, or challenge for promotion from League One next season.