Peterborough v Nottingham Forest: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Two teams at opposite ends of the Championship table will clash at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Peterborough United take on Nottingham Forest.

Posh will need pretty much a miracle to survive the drop from the second tier at this rate, needing to win all their games and hope that Reading only get a maximum of one point from their remaining matches in order to stay in the league.

They’ve been dealt a tough task though in the form of Forest, who have lost just once in the league since February and they still have an outside shot of automatic promotion with five matches left to play.

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

It will likely be a play-off place for Steve Cooper’s side though unless they win every single match between now and the end of the campaign and Bournemouth drop an alarming amount of points in the meantime.

Latest team news

The main injury doubt for Peterborough surrounds right wing back Joe Ward, who had to be withdrawn against Barnsley on Easter Monday at half-time.

Having missed the previous match against Blackburn Rovers through suspension, Ward is struggling with a thigh problem and also illness, which makes him a likely absentee.

Joel Randall, Hayden Coulson and Jorge Grant may all come back into the squad though after recovering from injury issues, but Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler will not make it, along with Callum Morton.

As for Forest, Keinan Davis will miss the rest of the regular season through injury, which will give Sam Surridge an opportunity to prove his worth once again as he leads the line after Lewis Grabban missed out on Monday against West Brom.

Steve Cook is back available though after spending time on the sidelines – he was absent for a month but made his reappearance against the Baggies this week, and he could slot back into the defence ahead of Tobias Figueiredo.

Is there a live stream?

As a Saturday 3pm kick-off, there will be no live stream for UK viewers and it will not be televised.

However overseas supporters of both clubs can purchase match passes from their respective club websites for £10.

Score prediction

Even though Posh will have confidence stemming from their victory over Barnsley earlier this week, it’s hard to see past Forest with the way they’re playing – 3-0 to Steve Cooper’s side.