Peterborough v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Peterborough United will be hoping to boost their chances of surviving the Championship drop when they welcome Luton Town to the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow night.

Posh, who lost 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday, sit eight points adrift of second-tier safety with a mere seven matches left to play this season.

Grant McCann’s side did give themselves something to build on just before the international break, a 3-1 triumph over QPR, however, this sobering 4-0 defeat has diminished the chances of a possible escape.

The Hatters sit fourth in the Championship and will be looking to bolster their chances of securing a play-off spot with three points at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Luton played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with fellow play-off competitors Millwall, with fans looking at tomorrow’s clash as a winnable one.

With the race for a play-off spot looking increasingly competitive, the Hatters know the importance of all three points at Peterborough tomorrow.

Latest team news

Peterborough captain Oliver Norburn suffered a torn ACL whilst on international duty with Grenada against Andorra last week, McCann confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Ronnie Edwards and Mark Beevers also did not start against Boro, however, it is expected that at least the former will be fit enough for a start for the visit of Luton.

Opting to keep his cards close to his chest when it came to injury news before the Millwall clash, it is a similar scenario ahead of their visit to the West Homes Stadium.

Jordan Clark and Luke Berry were both missing from the squad on Saturday, however, it remains to be seen if that was injury-related, or if they were rested for tomorrow’s game.

Sonny Bradley also made the bench for the Hatters and he could make a return to the starting XI against Peterborough.

Score prediction

In what is a massive game at both ends of the table, it will be no surprise to see a more competitive game played out than Peterborough’s heavy defeat on Saturday.

However, the Hatters should have too much quality for Posh in the end, 2-1 to the visitors.

Is there a live stream?

Tomorrow’s clash will be available on Sky Sports Football’s red button.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST.