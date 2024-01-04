With just one league defeat since early September, Peterborough United have been absolutely flying in the 2023-24 season, with Darren Ferguson's young side really flourishing and showing what they are all about.

Even with Jonson Clarke-Harris no longer starting games regularly with a departure this month expected before his contract expires in the summer, Posh's attack is as good as ever, with Ricky-Jade Jones filling the void very well indeed and he is being complemented by the prowess of Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark out wide.

It is not just Peterborough's attack though which is the reason for their run of form in the league which has seen them rise to third position, losing just once in their last 19 matches, picking up 40 points out of a possible 57 - their defence has also been pretty solid as well.

And at the heart of that is young sensation Ronnie Edwards, who pretty much since his emergence in the Posh first-team in the 2021-22 season in the Championship has attracted a lot of interest from the top flight of English football.

The likes of Tottenham and West Ham were looking at Edwards ahead of the summer transfer window, as revealed exclusively by FLW, but the centre-back remained at London Road beyond the September 1 deadline and has played 25 times so far this season in League One.

Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough United League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 96.8 Clean Sheets 9 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.0 Clearances Per Game 4.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 79.0 Stats Correct As Of January 3, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Peterborough set price-tag for Crystal Palace target Edwards

Interest is now resurfacing in Edwards, who has 18 months left on his contract at Peterborough and it could now be the right time for the third tier side to sell him, but if that is to happen then they want to loan the youngster back for the remainder of the season.

Crystal Palace are the Premier League side that are currently pushing for a move for the talented England youth international, who has 22 caps to his name for the under-19's and under 20's Three Lions side.

They aren't close to meeting Peterborough's valuation yet though, and that figure has now emerged and been reported by The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

It is believed that Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony still wants a £10 million fee for Edwards' services, rating the defender highly after his two-and-a-half seasons-worth of performances.

Palace have as of now had three offers turned down for Edwards' services, and Posh are holding out for the big fee due to a sell-on clause owed to his former club Barnet, in which the Bees will take 50 per cent of any transfer - with the National League side standing to gain £5 million if the valuation is met.

Peterborough could wait until the summer to sell Edwards

Should Peterborough not have their valuation met for ball-playing centre-half Edwards this month, then it will not be the end of the world for them.

Whether they are a League One or Championship club next season, Posh will be open for business in the summer regardless, but they may not get the £10 million fee they want right now, and the lower it gets the less that both Peterborough and Barnet will end up receiving.

The ideal solution is perhaps to sell up this month with a loan deal back to Peterborough for Edwards for the rest of the season to continue his development, but that may not suit any of the interested parties.

Whatever happens, should Edwards not spend the second half of the campaign with Peterborough then it would be a significant blow to their promotion hopes from League One in what is currently a very competitive battle.