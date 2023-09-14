Highlights Peterborough United chairman confirmed the potential sale of promising defender Ronnie Edwards in the January transfer window.

Rangers and West Ham are among interested clubs, but Posh reportedly priced out Rangers and failed to reach a deal with West Ham.

Chairman MacAnthony believes a fair fee with add-ons will be achieved in January and expresses willingness to sell given the right offer.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that Ronnie Edwards is likely to be sold in January.

The promising young defender remained with the Posh beyond the summer transfer deadline despite intense interest in his future.

The League One side had interest from multiple clubs over the last few months, including Scottish giants Rangers, as well as Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

Rangers were ultimately priced out of a move for the 20-year-old, with the Posh reportedly looking for a figure around the £15 million mark.

Meanwhile, West Ham made a late bid to sign the youngster in the final days of the transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

What is the latest surrounding the future of Ronnie Edwards?

Speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony has claimed that the club is not looking for a massively unrealistic fee for Edwards.

The Peterborough chairman believes that a deal will be completed when the January transfer window opens at the start of next year.

"I’m not asking for £6 million, £8 million, [or] £10 million [for Ronnie Edwards]," said MacAnthony, via Rangers News.

"I’m being realistic, as we are a League One club. If we were in the Championship, I’d ask for a bit more.

"I just want a fair fee with some decent add-ons, and we will get it in January."

Edwards has made an impressive start to the new League One campaign, starting all six of Peterborough’s fixtures so far.

The centre back has cemented himself as a key part of the team, breaking into the senior squad at the age of just 18.

Edwards made his debut for Peterborough at just 17, playing in a 1-1 draw with MK Dons in December 2020.

The 20-year-old has also featured for the England U19 and U20 sides, with the League One player being the only non-Premier League representative in the squad.

Peterborough will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the Championship this season, having failed to go straight back up last year at the first attempt.

Darren Ferguson’s side are currently 13th in the table after their first six games, having played a game fewer than some of the teams in the division.

The Posh have earned nine points from a possible 18, winning three and losing three.

A gap is already beginning to form at the top of the table, so Peterborough will need to earn more consistent results if they are to achieve a top six finish.

Next up for Ferguson’s side is a clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Should Peterborough United cash-in on Ronnie Edwards?

By the time January rolls around, Edwards will have 18 months remaining on his current contract.

An extension is unlikely given the level of interest in his services, and the size of the clubs looking at him.

Peterborough could wait until the summer, especially if they believe Edwards could be important to any promotion push.

However, if a sizable offer in the £5 million mark arrives at the turn of the year, then it will seemingly prove too difficult for Peterborough to turn down at this stage of his contract.