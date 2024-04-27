The 2009-10 season was a rather significant one in the history of Peterborough United.

Following promotion from League One in the previous campaign, the Posh found themselves playing in the second-tier of English football for the first time since 1994.

Ultimately though, it was not a campaign that would go at all well in the eyes of anyone associated with the club.

Peterborough would ultimately finish that season bottom of the table, suffering an immediate relegation back to League One, having won just eight of 46 league games.

2009/10 Championship final standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 21st Crystal Palace 46 -3 49 (ten points deducted) 22nd Sheffield Wednesday 46 -20 47 23rd Plymouth Argyle 46 -25 41 24th Peterborough United 46 -34 34

The club also went through four different managers throughout the course of the campaign, which led to one particular signing, that simply did not work out.

Mark Cooper brought a familiar face with him to London Road

Following the departure of Darren Ferguson in November 2009, with Peterborough sitting rock-bottom of the Championship table, Mark Cooper was appointed as the Posh's new manager that same month.

Cooper left his role as manager of Conference Premier side Kettering Town to take charge at London Road, in what was a massive step up the English footballing pyramid.

Shortly after making that move, Cooper would bring one of his former Kettering players with him. That was centre-back Exodus Geohaghon, who signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club after initially joining on loan.

While Geohaghon - a massive unit of a defender - would last longer at the club than Cooper, who was sacked in February 2010, things did not go much better for the centre-back during his time at Peterborough, in the grand scheme of things.

Exodus Geohaghon struggled to make his mark at Peterborough

Ironically, Geohaghon's performances for Peterborough did improve somewhat following the departure of Cooper, with Jim Gannon changing his role in the side.

Even so, the defender never really settled or generally looked as though he was up to Championship standard during that first few months with the Posh.

In total, he made 19 appearances for Peterborough during his first season with the club, as they suffered that relegation straight back to League One.

Following that, Gannon's own replacement, Gary Johnson, then transfer listed Geohaghon in the summer of 2010, less than a year into the defender's long-term contract with the club.

As a result, he would never play for Peterborough United again, instead spending the 2010/11 season out on loan in League Two, where he played for Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale.

The summer of 2011 then saw Geohaghon leave Peterborough permanently, with his contract at the club terminated by mutual consent, two years before it had been due to expire.

That his deal was brought to an end so early is perhaps a reflection of how badly things had gone for the defender at London Road.

It also meant that Peterborough missed out on any chance of making a profit on the, admittedly small, fee they had paid to sign the defender back in their time in the Championship.

Meanwhile, beyond a handful of League Two outings for Barnet and Dagenham and Redbridge in that 2011/12 season following his departure from London Road, Geohaghon never played in the Football League again.

Instead, the defender would return to non-league, where he endured a somewhat nomadic period in the latter stages of his playing career, bouncing around numerous clubs in various divisions across the pyramid.

The fact that he was unable to even settle at one of those clubs in the lower levels, does perhaps go to highlight that Geohaghon had not been ready to make such a big step-up to a league as demanding as the Championship, when he did so with Peterborough back in November 2009.

With all that in mind, the signing of Geohaghon by the Posh, is one that it is clear simply did not work out for anyone involved, be that at the club, or the player himself.

Known for taking punts on non-league or lower league players and getting them right, Peterborough have had their fair share of success in that market over the years, but Geohaghon was not one of those.