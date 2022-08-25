Peterborough United’s Grant McCann shares two-word message as Rangers seal Champions League football

Peterborough United are fighting their own battle under Grant McCann this season in League One, looking to bounce back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

McCann’s focus is on that, yet like all fans, he’s got a keen eye on what’s going on elsewhere in the footballing world.

Indeed, last night, it was a big evening for Rangers in the Champions League, as a 1-0 win over PSV secured an aggregate victory and progression into the Group Stage of the competition.

It’s the first time Rangers have reached this stage in over a decade now, with Scottish football set to feature heavily in the 2022/23 competition, as Celtic and Rangers will both be involved for the first time since 2007.

Taking to Twitter, McCann issued a simple message, which more than underlined his delight at seeing Rangers take that next step in Europe’s elite club competition, having earlier shared his setup for the big game in Eindhoven

Brilliant Rangers👌🏼💙 — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) August 24, 2022

Come on the Gers 👌🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/VEUcd6SYeu — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) August 24, 2022

McCann has never been backwards with coming forwards about his Rangers support and has previously been seen celebrating their Old Firm victories on his social media page:

Hull City win and Rangers win. Perfect Saturday 👌🏼💙🐅 — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) January 2, 2021

McCann’s Peterborough side sit second in the League One table after five fixtures, with Posh winning four times and suffering only one defeat. They trail Ipswich Town by a single point heading into this weekend’s fixture against Derby County.

The Verdict

It’s good to see McCann uses social media in a way that not many do in football these days.

He’s not a robot on his personal page, showing his passion for both Peterborough and Rangers within his tweets.

Last night was a big one for Rangers and the Posh boss is more than right to be revelling in that.

Thoughts? Let us know!