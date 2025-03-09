The points were shared on Saturday afternoon at London Road as Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers drew 1-1.

The hosts took the lead when Josh Scowen took down Abraham Odoh after Joe Low gave the ball away cheaply. Malik Mothersille sent Will Norris the wrong way, and their lead lasted 89 minutes.

Richard Kone was the hero after having two disallowed goals. He found the net for real on his third attempt in second-half stoppage time. A deflected Luke Leahy free-kick landed at the Ivorian's feet to level the match and earn his side a point.

Peterborough United 1–1 Wycombe Wanderers

After a fairly even start to the match, Peterborough United were awarded a penalty after Low cheaply gave away the ball. Odoh burst into the box and was caught by Scowen. Scott Oldham pointed to the spot without hesitation.

Mothersille sent former Posh goalkeeper Norris the wrong way to give Darren Ferguson's side a 1-0 lead. A really frustrating goal for Wycombe to give away.

Wanderers tried to claw themselves back into the game, and looked somewhat industrious in their efforts. Richard Kone almost linked up with Garath McCleary for an equaliser, but it wouldn't fall for the away side.

The quality of the match in general wasn't exactly a great advert for League One football, as both sides were sloppy in possession. Peterborough gave the ball away on plenty of occasions, but were gifted it straight back by the Chairboys.

A manic end to the first period saw Norris almost drop a routine shot into his own net. The strike from Hector Kyprianou was spilled by the Wycombe keeper. Straight up the other end, Daniel Udoh broke through on goal and should've levelled the fixture, but Jed Steer saved well.

The Chairboys trailed into half-time, but neither side really looked fully comfortable in possession.

The away side started the second-half strongly, and thought they were level when Kone headed in a Leahy corner. The striker headed home, but it was disallowed for a push on Sam Hughes.

The Ivorian then had a second goal disallowed just minutes later, when he touched down a long ball and fired past Steer. However, he was judged to have handballed in the build-up.

Peterborough welcomed back Kwame Poku from a three-month absence, who looked very lively in his cameo. The Ghanian gave Wycombe another threat to think about in the final 30 minutes.

A defensive mix-up almost led to the Posh doubling their advantage via that man. Norris gifted the ball to Mothersille, who really should've shot whilst the keeper wasn't home, but he passed to Poku, whose effort was charged down.

Peterborough would pay for those missed chances, as Kone struck in injury time to once again haunt the Posh. A deflected free-kick landed at the 21-year-old's feet, and he smashed it home to surely earn his side a point.

Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones missed an absolute sitter to win it just a minute later though. A really neat move from the hosts allowed Tayo Edun to cross the ball into the danger zone, and Jone somehow smashed it wide from three yards out.

That was all that was written for the contest and the points were shared at the Weston Homes Stadium. Mike Dodds is still awaiting his first away win as Wanderers boss, whilst Wrexham are now level on points with the Blues ahead of the six-pointer next Saturday.

Posh are now unbeaten in six, and have earned themselves another point in the right direction. However, Ferguson's side may be disappointed not to come away with three.

Peterborough United player ratings

J. Steer - 6

J. Dornelly - 6 (C. Johnston 81' (6))

O. Wallin - 7

S. Hughes - 7

T. Edun - 7

A. Collins - 7 (M. Susoho 81' (6))

H. Kyprianou - 7

A. Odoh - 7

C. Hayes - 7 (K. Poku 74' (6))

M. Mothersille - 7

B. Ihionvien - 6 (R. Jones 60'(6))

Unused subs: N. Bilokapic, C. Conn-Clarke, E. Fernandez

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

W. Norris - 4

J. Grimmer - 6 (T. Bakinson 81'(6))

J. Low - 5

C. Taylor - 6

A. Reach - 6 (F. Onyedinma 74'(6))

J. Scowen - 6 (J. Berry 81'(6))

C. Humphreys - 5

L. Leahy - 6

G. McCleary - 6 (B. Lubala 74'(6))

R. Kone - 7

D. Udoh - 6

Unused subs: F.Ravizzoli, S. Bradley, J. Pattenden

Match attendance

There were 8,260 supporters at the Weston Homes Community Stadium on Saturday, with 629 travelling from Wycombe.

Darren Ferguson gutted after late equaliser denies Peterborough

Speaking to Peterborough United's official media channels, Darren Ferguson said: "We did [deserve more from the game].

"It feels like a defeat right now, a sickening goal at the end. We've only got ourselves to blame, we should've killed the game off. Get that second goal and the game is over.

"We had many opportunities, clear ones as well. It's a sickening blow at the end because, for me, we deserved to win the game."

Mike Dodds left unhappy with Wycombe's first-half display

Speaking to the press after the 1-1 draw with Peterborough, Wycombe boss Mike Dodds said: "[It was] a tale of two halves. [In the] first-half, I didn't like the performance, I didn't like much if I'm honest.

"We had a couple of really good chances, but with that being said, I wouldn't have allowed it [the performance] at half-time regardless of the score.

"There were some choice words at half-time, but then I felt we had a lot more energy and purpose. We rolled our sleeves up and made it really difficult, and I think there was really only one team in the second-half."