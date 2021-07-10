Peterborough United will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

The summer transfer has already been an eventful one for Peterborough United.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Posh have already added four players – Jack Marriott, David Cornell, Jorge Grant, and Josh Knight – to their squad, as they look to put together a side that can compete in the Championship.

However, there is still a fair amount of business to be done, and you imagine Peterborough will want much of that confirmed and started before the action gets back underway, so they can focus on competing in the second-tier.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at three transfer situations that Peterborough will want to get sorted before they travel to Luton on the opening day of the campaign.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ future decided

One player whose future could come in for a fair amount of scrutiny in the coming weeks is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker was outstanding for Peterborough last season, scoring 31 goals in 45 league games, which has not surprisingly attracted plenty of attention with Posh Director of Football Barry Fry revealing the club have already received eight enquiries for him.

You feel therefore, Peterborough will want to have Clarke-Harris’ future decided quickly one way or another, then if he does leave, it is not late in the window, which wouldn’t give them much time to find a replacement for such an influential figure in the side.

Can you get 25/25 on this Peterborough United legends quiz?

1 of 25 How many games did George Boyd play for the club? 300 308 318 328

Sirki Dembele decision made

One other layer who finds himself in a not too dissimilar situation to Clarke-Harris is Siriki Dembele.

The attacker has reportedly been transfer-listed recently, amid links with the likes of Rangers, as he enters the final year of his contract at Peterborough, which means this could be the club’s final chance to receive a fee for him.

With suggestions that talks of a new contract have stalled, moving him on now to receive some funds could make sense, and getting that deal done sooner rather than later would give them the opportunity to reinvest that money in the final few weeks of the market.

A new right-back

In terms of incomings, one position that Peterborough will surely want to strengthen is the right-hand side of their defence.

The departure of Niall Mason earlier this summer means that the Posh currently find themselves without a recognised senior right-back in their squad.

Given they are not going to want to be exposed down that flank, that is an area you would expect them to look to add to, and doing so quickly would help whoever is coming in adapt to his surroundings and teammates before that start of the new campaign.