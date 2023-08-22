Highlights Peterborough United aim to get back on track after a perfect start to the season was disrupted by a loss to Northampton Town.

Posh has a strong home record and has won four out of their last seven matches at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Derby County has been solid on the road and has lost only one out of their last five away league matches.

Peterborough United look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Derby County to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Darren Ferguson's side had enjoyed a perfect start to their League One season, winning each of their opening three matches.

But their streak came to an abrupt halt when they went down 1-0 at local rivals Northampton Town, for whom Mitchell Pinnock's fortuitous late strike sealed the points.

Nevertheless, Posh are back on home soil, where they have suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches - winning four of those.

And a good omen for them is the fact that each of the last six meetings between the sides has ended in a home victory.

However, Derby have been solid on the road in recent times, losing just one of their last five league matches away from Pride Park.

The Rams have endured a mixed start to the League One campaign, winning two and drawing two of their four games so far.

But Paul Warne's side do arrive off the back of a victory, Martyn Waghorn's strike securing three points against Fleetwood Town last weekend.

What is the latest team news ahead of Peterborough United v Derby County?

Darren Ferguson may rotate up front after Peterborough were punished for being wasteful against Northampton.

Posh recorded 17 shots during the contest, but just one of those was on target, and the manager knew the lacking of that clinical edge was crucial.

"We've got to be more ruthless," he said in his post-match interview on the club website.

"The quality in the last third just was not there. We had so many shots over the bar and missing the target, and that was the reason why we lost.

"I think it's important we don't get too carried away with the way we started the season, but then we don't get too down when we see a performance like that. We know what we've got to work on next week."

Meanwhile, Derby will be without Max Bird, Joe Ward and Kane Wilson for their trip to Northamptonshire.

"Unfortunately, [Max] has damaged the ligaments in his ankle and he'll be out for eight weeks, give or take," Warne explained on the club website. "Joe ripped some of the fat pad off his heel, so he'll be out around eight weeks – both are freak injuries.

"Kane has pulled the tendon off his hamstring and he will be out for eight to 10 weeks as well.

"It's a massive blow and that's why we're asking for the same players to go out, dig in, and sometimes showing a bit of fight can get you a win."

Is Peterborough United v Derby County on TV?

The game will not be available to watch live on TV. Although fans not attending can follow the action on local radio or by watching Gillette Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm BST.

Alternatively, Peterborough supporters can purchase an audio match pass via their website, and Derby fans can live stream the game off their site.

Once the game has finished, highlights will be available via Sky Sports, who will post a three-minute video on their YouTube account.

ITV will also show highlights of the game later on ITV4 from 9pm that day – with the programme repeated on ITV1 later at 11.30pm.

Are there tickets available for Peterborough United v Derby County?

Tickets for home supporters are still available in the Main Stand, Meerkat Family Stand and Weston Homes London Road Stand. These can be purchased via the club website.

Meanwhile, there are not many away tickets available, but Derby fans can still purchase some in the Main Stand via their website.

What is the kick-off time for Peterborough United v Derby County?

The showdown between Peterborough and Derby kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday.