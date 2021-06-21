Peterborough United transfer round-up: Ivan Toney update, bid rejected in race with Celtic, £1m price-tag revealed

Peterborough United have made a slow start to their preparations for life in the Championship, with no new signings made yet.

That will surely change over the next weeks and months as the Posh look to give Darren Ferguson the tools needed to stay in the second tier.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Peterborough transfer news…

Ivan Toney clause proves a talking point

He may no longer be a Posh player but Ivan Toney has been a key talking point recently.

Director of football Barry Fry has indicated that the club will continue to receive money from Brentford should the striker remain at the club due to clauses relating to appearances, goals, and the Bees’ top flight survival.

On top of that, it has recently been revealed that Peterborough will receive 30% of the fee of any sale of Toney, though that has reportedly put West Ham United off.

Portsmouth make opening bid for Peterborough United target

Portsmouth have made an opening bid for Gillingham’s Jack Hunter amid interest from the Post, according to The Sun on Sunday (20/06: p65).

It is understood that the South Coast have offered £200,000 for the 21-year-old but that they may have to pay a seven-figure sum to sign him.

That should be of interest to Peterborough, who have been linked with Hunter this summer (Sun on Sunday (23/05: P59)).

Exeter City reject Posh bid for Joel Randall

The Posh are still searching for their first signing of the summer but have taken action over Exeter winger Joel Randall.

According to Football Insider, the club has seen a six-figure bid for the 21-year-old knocked back by Exeter.

The report claims that they face some significant competition for Randall with both Championship winners Norwich City and Scottish giants Celtic also interested.