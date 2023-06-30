Peterborough United will be determined to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign in August under the guidance of manager Darren Ferguson.

Posh are set to head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the opening day of the season to face Reading.

Following the club's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs earlier this year, Ferguson signed a new three-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Peterborough boss has already made some alterations to his squad ahead of the new term.

As well as securing the services of four fresh faces, Ferguson has also opted to part ways with a number of individuals including Dai Cornell and Kyle Barker.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest Peterborough transfer news.

What is the latest Peterborough United transfer news?

Ollie Norburn seals permanent move to Blackpool

As confirmed by Blackpool's official website yesterday, Ollie Norburn has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough.

Norburn is set to stay at Bloomfield Road until 2025 as he has opted to sign a two-year deal with the Seasiders.

Blackpool have an option to extend the midfielder's stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

During his time at Peterborough, Norburn represented the club on 56 occasions in all competitions.

Could Peterborough defender Frankie Kent be on his way to Leyton Orient?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Leyton Orient are lining up a move for Peterborough defender Frankie Kent.

Orient, who achieved promotion to League One earlier this year, will have to submit a reasonable offer for Kent as his contract with Posh is not set to expire until the summer of 2024.

Kent was one of a number of players who was placed on the transfer list by Peterborough in May.

The defender was utilised by Posh on 44 occasions in the third tier during the previous campaign.

Posh facing competition from Charlton Athletic in Lloyd Jones pursuit

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier this month suggested that Peterborough were keen on making a move for Lloyd Jones.

Jones is also a target for Wycombe Wanderers who have offered him a deal.

Posh are now set to face some added competition in this particular pursuit from Charlton Athletic.

As revealed by London News Online, the Addicks have now entered the race for the defender's signature.

Jones is currently on the lookout for a new club following his departure from Cambridge United.

The defender has featured on 132 occasions in League One during his career to date.

Kabonga Tshimanga joins Posh on permanent deal

As confirmed by Peterborough's official website, Kabonga Tshimanga has sealed a permanent move to the club from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

Tshimanga joined Posh on loan from the National League side in January, and went on to make nine appearances for the club in the third tier.

The forward will be aiming to help Peterborough launch a push for promotion by delivering the goods in an attacking sense on a consistent basis later this year.