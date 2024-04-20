Peterborough United could receive a big fee for the sale of attacker Ricky-Jade Jones in the summer transfer window.

That's according to the League One club's chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, who says he is already receiving interest in the 21-year-old.

This has been an impressive season for Jones, who has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for the Posh.

In doing so, he has played an important part in the club's push for a place in the third-tier play-offs, and success in lifting the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Ricky-Jade Jones 2023/24 League One stats for Peterborough Appearances 41 Goals 9 Shots per Game 1.8 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 60% Dribble Success Rate 41% Duel Success Rate 34% Stats Correct As Of April 19, 2024 - As Per SofaScore

However, that has already prompted some considerable speculation around the future of the Peterborough attacker.

Newcastle United have been linked with move for Peterborough's Ricky-Jade Jones

According to recent reports from The Sun, Premier League side Newcastle United are currently leading the race to sign Jones in the summer.

It is thought that the Magpies watched the 21-year-old during that EFL Trophy final win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

They are apparently searching the EFL for potential bargains, as they aim to meet regulations set out by Financial Fair Play rules.

It was suggested that Peterborough would look for a fee in the region of £2 million for the sale of Jones once the transfer window opens again.

Now it seems as though MacAnthony is indeed looking for a seven-figure fee if he is going to let the attacker go at the end of this season.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony issues Ricky-Jade Jones transfer claim

Speaking on The Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony revealed that he is confident he could make a big sale with Jones in the summer.

He also appeared to hint that there could be plenty of competition for the services of Jones in the transfer window.

While comparing the 21-year-old to his fellow Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, MacAnthony was quoted by The Peterborough Telegraph as saying: "We have the data which says Ricky is best presser in League One.

"Of course he should have 20 goals by now and the fans have a right to moan, but some of it has been over the top. If Posh fans don’t want him I will have clubs offering millions for him in the summer. I already have."

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Jones' contract with Peterborough. That secures his future at London Road until the end of next season.

That means this summer's window could be the League One side's last chance to cash in on the forward, so any offers may put them under pressure in the market.

Ricky-Jade Jones will be one to watch in the summer

It does seem as though Ricky-Jade Jones could be a name that crops up on a regular basis during the course of the summer.

Based on MacAnthony's comments, there is plenty of interest in him, and if Newcastle are indeed among those keen on him, there could be a high-profile battle for his signing.

The fact that Peterborough are seemingly eyeing a big sale if they are to sell Jones, will also put pressure on those clubs to come up with a decent offer if they are to complete this signing.

Given how important a player he is to the Posh, and the potential he has to become a big asset for any club that signs him, you can understand why they want to get a good price for if he is to leave.

So with all that in mind, it will be interesting to see just how clubs approach a potential pursuit of Jones this summer, and to find out just where he ends up once the window closes, if he to leave Peterborough this summer.