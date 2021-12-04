Peterborough United track 5-goal ace heading in January transfer window

Peterborough United are tracking Tom O’Connor at Burton Albion heading into the January transfer window.

The Mirror report how Posh are tracking the 22-year-old heading into 2022, with a view to bringing the ‘set-piece specialist’ to London Road in the New Year.

O’Connor, who plays as a holding midfielder for Burton, has scored five goals in 14 League One appearances this season for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, helping them to 10th in the table.

Peterborough, meanwhile, are looking to avoid an instant relegation back into the third tier under Darren Ferguson, currently sitting 22nd and four points adrift of safety.

As per reports from the Mirror, they will look for reinforcements in the winter window, as they track O’Connor.

The Burton man progressed through the youth set-up at Southampton, impressing during loans with Gillingham in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Burton then swooped for the Irishman in the summer of 2021 and he’s impressed with his performances from midfield.

Last time out, he opened the scoring for the Brewers as they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 in League One, whilst earlier in the season, his brace teed up a 3-2 win over Morecambe for Hasselbaink’s side.

Burton take on Port Vale in the FA Cup this afternoon, whilst Peterborough clash with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Verdict

Peterborough are often shrewd dealers in the transfer window and, given their position in the Championship at this stage, they are going to have to nail the business they do in January.

O’Connor is a player with plenty of quality, which he is showing right now in League One.

He’s got good set-piece ability and his all-round game continues to improve under the guidance of Hasselbaink.

A move into the Championship in 2022 would be a challenge for him, but there’s no denying that the 22-year-old has enough about him to adapt and make an impact.

