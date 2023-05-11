On the final day of the 2022-23 League One season, Peterborough United snuck into the final play-off spot at the expense of Derby County when they defeated Barnsley at Oakwell.

And it was their play-off opponents Sheffield Wednesday who did them a favour by defeating the Rams at Hillsborough to make sure Darren Ferguson's men will have a shot of making the Wembley final at the end of the month.

Now, they will meet on Friday night and next Thursday to determine who will play one of Barnsley or Bolton in the final.

Which Peterborough players will miss their play-off clash with Sheffield Wednesday?

Posh don't have that many injury concerns going into their two-legged affair against the Owls, but they will be weakened in defence.

Since he arrived on loan from Swansea City in January, left-back Nathanael Ogbeta has been pretty much a regular under Darren Ferguson, but he hobbled off last week against Bristol Rovers in the first half with a muscle injury.

He has been ruled out for the remainder of the play-off campaign, even if Peterborough make it to Wembley for the final, and you'd expect Harrison Burrows to step into the role either in a back four or at wing-back.

A player who could return for the second leg at Hillsborough but is certainly not going to be ready on Friday night in the home tie is Nathan Thompson.

He hasn't been seen since April's clash with Accrington Stanley where he suffered a foot injury, missing the final three regular season matches.

One player who will be available is Ronnie Edwards despite being called up to the England under-20's squad for the U20 World Cup by manager Ian Foster this week.

Following talks with the national setup, Edwards will be able to play for Posh for the remainder of the month but he will head out for his country if Posh are eliminated in the next week.

Aside from Thompson and Ogbeta, all other first-team options are ready to feature if selected by Ferguson.

What chance do Peterborough have against Sheffield Wednesday?

Despite finishing 19 points behind the Owls in the league table, there wasn't much at all to separate the two teams when they came across each other in league action.

Posh won 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium in August thanks to goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor, whilst in the reverse fixture in Sheffield in March, Nathan Thompson's own goal sealed all three points for Darren Moore's side.

That means it's impossible to call who will go through, with both clubs having momentum off the back of final day victories last Sunday.