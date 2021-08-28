Peterborough United suffer blow in pursuit of in-demand forward as Preston and Huddersfield Town circle

Peterborough United have seen a six-figure offer for Accrington Stanley forward Colby Bishop turned down by the League One club who are determined to try and keep hold of him, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Bishop is attracting plenty of transfer interest ahead of the deadline following his 15 goal involvements in 41 league games last term.

Peterborough are thought to be keen to secure a potential deal with Accrington for Bishop’s services. However, they are also facing competition from Championship rivals Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

Darren Ferguson’s side are believed to be keen to win the race for the forward’s signature and they have now come in with a six-figure offer for the 24-year-old.

That comes with Peterborough keen to add one extra attacking option to their squad before the end of the window.

Football Insider report though that Accrington have rejected Peterborough’s offer for Bishop. While it also revealed that the League One side are keen to ensure that he does not secure a move away from the club before the window comes to an end.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Peterborough and it seems that Accrington are going to need to be offered a lot more than they have initially suggested if they are to be persuaded to cash in on their start attacking player before the window shuts.

You can fully understand why Accrington are so reluctant to lose the 24-year-old with such little time left in the window to find the right replacement for him. Bishop leaving would really dent any chances they have of challenging for a place in the top-six in League One this term.

Peterborough are a club with an excellent track record when it comes to identifying forward players. Therefore you would feel that Bishop would be able to make a major impact for them if they can agree a deal with Accrington.

However, Preston and Huddersfield will also likely be monitoring this situation and they will now know that they will have to bring good offers to the table to convince Accrington to sell Bishop.

This is one move that might well go right down to the wire with all three clubs aiming to convince Accrington cash in on the 24-year-old.