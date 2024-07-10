Peterborough United and Stockport County are both said to have made enquiries about the availability of AFC Fylde starlet Taelor O’Kane.

That’s according to a latest report from Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, which claims that the League One pair are both tracking the National League side’s academy graduate.

The midfielder featured in 19 matches for the Coasters in the fifth tier during the previous campaign, and netted four times during his breakthrough season in men’s football.

O’Kane joined the Lancashire side as a 15-year-old, and has captained the youth team at Mill Farm during his rise through to the senior ranks.

Stockport County, Peterborough United in Taelor O’Kane chase after impressive first season at AFC Fylde

O’Kane signed his first professional deal with Fylde last May, as he put pen to paper on a one-year deal to stay with the non-league outfit, although the club had the option of an extra year.

Since then, the teenage talent has gone from strength to strength under boss Chris Beech, having found the back of the net in just his second start for the club against Dagenham & Redbridge in September.

The youngster’s promising start to professional life continued with a superb looping header against Southend United later in the month, as well as constant flashes of brilliance in his role in the middle of the park.

Another eye-catching brace against Halifax Town later in the season added to the teenager’s glowing reputation, and his performances have been noticed elsewhere, with Darren Ferguson and Dave Challinor set to battle it out for his signature this summer.

Upon his signing of a professional deal last year, Beech was already amazed at the talents the young star had at his disposal.

Speaking at the time, the former Carlisle United boss said: “Having watched Taelor train with the first team over the Christmas period, both Adam and I looked at each other and said: ‘wow’ after a performance in a small-sided game.

“Since then, Taelor’s progress has seen him train and travel regularly with the first team whilst attending meetings to educate and expand his football intelligence.

Taelor O'Kane 23/24 National League stats Appearances 19 Starts 9 Goals 4 Source: Soccerbase

“Taelor comes from a great family where his dad, John O’Kane, used to play professionally for Manchester United and Everton, and after meeting his mum on the day he signed his contract, Taelor gave me great confidence that his family values will stand him in good stead for his future challenges.”

Peterborough United looking to add another non-league gem to their ranks after Chris Conn-Clarke capture

The Posh have something of a reputation for bringing the best players from the non-league circuit into the EFL of late, which may give them the edge in the race for O’Kane.

Darren Ferguson’s side have already delved below the top four tiers of the English game for one new signing this summer, with Chris Conn-Clarke joining from AFC Fylde’s divisional rivals Altrincham.

The attacking midfielder was a revelation in the fifth tier last season, as he netted 22 goals for the Manchester-based club during the National League campaign, as his side missed out on promotion to the Football League in the playoffs.

With the likes of Kabongo Tshimanga, Ronnie Edwards and Ephron Mason-Clark following a similar path in the past, there is a clear pathway in place for any non-league gem to further progress if they make the move to London Road, with the club hoping O’Kane is the next to go along that pathway.