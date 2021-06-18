Peterborough United set to receive continued financial boost due to Brentford deal

Peterborough United will continue to receive money for Ivan Toney for the foreseeable future due to the clauses negotiated with Brentford last summer, according to the Championship side’s Director of Football Barry Fry in an exclusive interview with the Football Transfer Tavern.

This is great news for the Championship side who have already collected the initial £5m fee for Toney’s transfer last summer and an additional £1m for the Bees’ subsequent promotion, with the forward playing a huge part in their playoff final win.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson will want to strengthen his side after their promotion to the second tier – and this revenue generated from the Toney deal will help to contribute towards transfer fees for reinforcements and mitigate the effects of a potentially higher wage bill in the Championship.

Peterborough United quiz: One question about every player in the Posh first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 15 In which summer did Christy Pym join the club? 2017 2018 2019 2020

The money is unlikely to stop coming in any time soon and whether Brentford decide to cash in on Toney or decide to keep him, it’s a win-win situation for Barry Fry and his side.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern about these clauses, the 76-year-old said: “Going on next season we’ve got a sell-on, so if they do sell him we’re laughing.

“If they don’t sell him, we’ve got a lot of money on games, we’ve got a lot of money on goals, we’ve got a lot of money on Brentford retaining their Premier League status so we’re still in clover with Ivan, it’s an ongoing thing that we’ll get more millions so I’m delighted.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear Peterborough United conducted these Brentford negotiations for Ivan Toney with one eye on the future – and this long-term planning has and will continue to pay dividends for them in the coming months.

Thankfully for them, they managed to find a wonderful replacement in Jonson Clarke-Harris who netted 31 goals for Peterborough in the league last season.

That is an astonishing total for the 2020/21 League One top goal scorer and even if they sell him in the summer, you can back the club’s recruitment team to find a good replacement based on their judgement of Toney and the 26-year-old before bringing to London Road.

In last month’s BBC report, Director of Football Fry backed Brentford to sell Toney for up to £40m, so boss Darren Ferguson could have a decent amount of money this summer if a deal of that size (0r similar) is pushed through.