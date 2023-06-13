Peterborough United are closing in on the signing of former Ipswich Town, Hull City, and Bolton Wanderers right-back Josh Emmanuel as a free agent.

That's according to Football Insider, who say the 25-year-old is set to sign following his release from Grimsby Town.

The Peterborough Telegraph linked the right-back with a move to Posh last week, and it now seems a deal has been struck to bring Emmanuel in as a free agent.

Emmanuel has been released after only joining the League Two side in January on a short-term deal but the club have since confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of his deal next month.

Emmanuel joined Grimsby after he suffered a blood clot while training with Hull which led him to collapse and miss over a year of football, during November 2021.

He went on to nail down the starting spot for the club, appearing 18 times in all competitions, but is leaving for a fresh challenge.

Emmanuel has played over 100 times in League One for the likes of Bolton, Rotherham United, and Hull and also has 29 Championship games to his name, too.

He has twice gained promotion from the division, once with Hull in 2021, and again with Rotherham in 2018.

What's the latest with Josh Emmanuel and Peterborough United?

Emmanuel has left League Two side Grimsby to sign for Peterborough in League One.

Football Insider are reporting that a deal has been agreed and the right-back had a medical with the club on Monday.

Posh released right-back Nathan Thompson at the end of the season and have offered right-back option Joe Ward a new three-year contract but the 27-year-old has not committed to terms yet.

Is Emmanuel a good signing for Peterborough?

Realistically, the only thing that has stopped Emmanuel from playing second tier football has been that unfortunate blood clot.

At his best, he can be among the best full-backs in League One and could more than hold his own in the second tier.

Peterborough could have struck gold with him on a free transfer, as long as his health issues have now been firmly put behind him.

Emmanuel had a really strong end to the season with Grimsby and it would be no surprise to see him kick on in a higher division with Posh next season.