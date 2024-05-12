Highlights Peterborough United are reportedly set to sign non-league striker David Kamara.

Kamara has previously been chased by Luton Town.

Kamara featured 12 times for Welling in the National League South this season before undergoing trials elsewhere.

Peterborough United's free-scoring season came to a miserable end as they were defeated 2-1 across two legs against League One rivals Oxford United.

Darren Ferguson will hope that his side does not lose faith though, and next season they can continue to push for promotion back to the promised land of the Championship.

With big fees likely to come in for a lot of their star players, Posh will likely have to make early inroads into the transfer market this summer and for Ferguson's side, they may have found a stellar player at Welling United.

Peterborough set to sign David Kamara

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, they are on the verge of signing teenager David Kamara from the London-based side.

Nixon reveals that Kamara was also chased by Luton Town, but that the teenage forward is instead heading for London Road.

David Kamara's short spell at Welling United Appearances 11 Minutes 468 Goals 2 Starts 5

Posh fans should be excited about Kamara

Released by Sheffield Wednesday, this season has been a breakout year for David Kamara at National League South's Welling United.

Given an opportunity by former manager Danny Bloor, the forward has impressed with his raw attributes and a clear eye for finishing when given the opportunity, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win against Havant and Waterlooville at the start of the season.

Speaking to the media team about his first senior goal, Kamara said: "I'm buzzing, I've just come on the pitch and after three touches, a goal. It's an amazing first goal to have"

Despite only featuring a handful of times for The Wings, it is evident that Welling sees a big future for their starlet. Allowing him to go on trial with Gillingham in the final months of the season, to see if he could earn himself a professional contract.

Disappointingly, his time in Kent didn't prove fruitful, but Peterborough and now reportedly set to offer him a deal to play in a division higher than Gillingham in League One.

Whilst he may be one for the future, it would be no surprise if the dynamic forward made inroads into Ferguson's side next year.

For Posh fans, they should begin to get excited about what Kamara could bring to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Summer of change for Peterborough

Whilst next season seems a distance away, Peterborough are set for a busy summer with significant interest in some of their top prospects.

With Ephrom Mason-Clark already on his way to Coventry City, a void has been filled on that left wing, and it could get worse with the Sky Blues reportedly interested in outstanding full-back Harrison Burrows.

In addition, Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou, who have both enjoyed stellar seasons, are attracting interest from Championship and Premier League clubs.

Therefore, this transfer window could prove a pivotal one for Posh. If these potential outgoings are not filled successfully, it could be a season of underachieving for one of League One's most transfer-savvy clubs.

But, with the signing of Kamara from Welling, fans can be hopeful that the renowned talent finders have picked up another bright prospect in the future of English football.