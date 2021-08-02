Peterborough United seal eye-catching EFL signing

Peterborough United have continued their summer business this afternoon, signing 19-year old prodigy Kwame Poku from Colchester United on a four-year contract.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on an Instagram video that the fee agreed was a “substantial six-figure fee”, and he is “One of those players who’s going to make you very excited.”

Poku becomes Posh’s seventh summer signing. The 19-year old featured 75 times for the League Two outfit, scoring six times. He was also called up to the Ghana squad for African Cup of Nations Qualifying in March, and made his debut in a 3-1 win against São Tomé and Príncipe.

Speaking to the club website after the signing was announced, manager Darren Ferguson expressed his excitement about securing Poku’s services.

“I am really excited about this signing. He is a young player that I have watched for the last 18 months, we enquired last season to Colchester when we played them, he didn’t feature that day in that friendly, we have monitored his progress.”

Ferguson then discussed his versatility:

“He can play as a 10 and he can play wide right or even wide left at a push. He is a talented boy and I believe he has real potential. It is a really good signing for the football club.”

Poku himself also spoke to the website shortly after completing the deal;

“I am really happy to be here, it has taken a little while because I have actually had Covid, but it is all good, things like that can happen, I am really looking forward to getting started. This club have shown that they can develop younger players and I am excited to get going.”

The Verdict

This will be a very interesting move. Peterborough’s record with producing and developing younger players is a clear factor in the move and it will be interesting to see whether he can handle the step up in quality. Darren Ferguson also looks to be putting a lot of faith in his ability, having monitored him for around 18 months.

Despite his age, you’d expect him to be a regular in the starting line-up due to a number of factors such as the fee paid and his versatility in attacking areas. Also his experience of being an international could prove vital, given the advice more than likely picked up from experienced internationals who have played at this level, such as André Ayew.

