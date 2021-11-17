Peterborough United: Remember Chris Forrester? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Peterborough United decided to sign a host of players ahead of the 2015/16 League One season as they aimed to launch a push for promotion.

One of the players who made the move to the Weston Homes Stadium was Chris Forrester who was signed for an undisclosed fee from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Forrester went on to make 42 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough during his debut season as the club were forced to settle for a 13th place finish in the third-tier.

In the following campaign, the midfielder established himself as a key player as he started in 39 of Posh’s 46 league games.

Forrester’s most memorable moment from this particular season came during Peterborough’s clash with rivals Northampton Town as he scored a header in stoppage-time to seal a 1-0 victory for his side at Sixfields Stadium.

Used on a sporadic basis during the 2017/18 season, Forrester eventually fell out of favour following the arrival of Steve Evans who opted to sell him to Aberdeen.

Unable to make a positive impact during his time with the Scottish club, the 28-year-old rejoined St Patrick’s Athletic in 2019.

Since making this particular switch, Forrester has gone on to feature regularly for the Irish side.

During the current campaign, the former Peterborough man has managed to take his game to new heights.

In the 37 appearances that he has made for the Saints in all competitions, Forrester has scored nine goals whilst he has also provided seven assists for his team-mates.

Having secured a second-place finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Saint Patrick’s Athletic will now be looking to end their season on a high by sealing victory in the final of the FAI Cup later this month.

Set to face Bohemians on November 28th, the Saints will be hoping to turn to Forrester for inspiration in this particular fixture as he has been a stand-out performer for the club this year.