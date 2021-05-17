Peterborough United register interest in Portsmouth ace

Peterborough United are interested in signing Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray this summer, according to Hampshire Live.

Peterborough are preparing for life back in the Championship, with Darren Ferguson identifying transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Hampshire Live, MacGillivray is a player who they are monitoring with his future at Portsmouth looking uncertain.

MacGillivray is out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, and reports have claimed that Pompey are choosing not to extend his deal.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

The 28-year-old signed for Portsmouth from Shrewsbury Town in 2018, and has since made 135 appearances for the club, keeping 43 clean sheets.

This season, he played every single minute of Pompey’s League One campaign, with Danny Cowley’s side missing out on a play-off finish on the final day of the season.

Pompey kept 15 clean sheets in League One with MacGillivray in goal this term, but a 1-0 defeat to Accrington on the final day saw Oxford leapfrog them.

Peterborough had to bring in Josip Bursik on an emergency loan in April after first-choice goalkeeper Christy Pym picked up an injury, and they will look to bring in competition this summer.

The Verdict

I’m surprised to see that Pompey are letting MacGillivray leave, so I think he’d be a top signing for Posh.

They need someone who can provide genuine competition for Pym, and MacGillivray has been one of the best goalkeepers in League One these last couple of years.

On a free transfer, to bring in a 28-year-old would make excellent financial sense and would be a shrewd piece of business, for sure.