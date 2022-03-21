Peterborough United quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Peterborough United find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle this season.

A victory over QPR on Sunday afternoon lifted the Posh from the bottom of the table to move above Derby County.

But the gap to safety is still seven points with eight games remaining after Reading beat Blackburn Rovers.

That leaves Grant McCann needing an incredible run of form to turn around their fortunes for this campaign.

Following the international break, Peterborough face the visit of Middlesbrough on April 2.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

