After a nine-year absence, Peterborough United will return to the Championship this season after they won promotion from League One.

It’s felt like a long time coming for Posh, who always threaten to do big things but haven’t managed to get over the line until this past season – it’s the clubs habit of finding prolific strikers and selling them on for massive profit that has been the most impressive thing though.

With the season less than two weeks away, why not try our new Posh quiz to see if you can figure out which of these sharp-shooters have or haven’t bagged against the club over the years?

Peterborough United quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against Posh?

1 of 25 Has Paddy Madden ever scored against Peterborough? Yes No