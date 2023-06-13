Peterborough United have opened talks to sign Romoney Crichlow as a free agent this summer.

According to Football Insider, the League One side are hoping to sign the 24-year-old following his departure from Huddersfield Town.

Crichlow’s contract with the Terriers expires this summer, meaning he is free to negotiate with other clubs on a next potential move.

How did Romoney Crichlow fare last season?

The defender spent last season out on loan with League Two side Bradford City, helping the team to a sixth place finish in the table.

Romoney featured 34 times in the league as Mark Hughes’ side earned a play-off place.

Romoney was an important part of the team, albeit their promotion ambition fell just short with a 3-2 aggregate loss in the semi-finals to Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old returned to the John Smith Stadium following the end of the campaign, but the Championship side has opted not to renew his contract beyond this summer.

What next for Romoney Crichlow after Huddersfield Town exit?

This has left the player without a club for next season, but the Posh are offering him an opportunity to take the step up to League One football.

Peterborough have held talks with the player over a move, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Romoney signed for Huddersfield in the summer of 2020, initially arriving on a one-year deal.

He made just four league appearances with the club over his four year stint in Yorkshire.

The centre back spent most of his time with the Terriers going out on loan to the lower divisions.

Spells at Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle helped his development before eventually ending up at Bradford City last summer.

However, his performances have not proven enough to convince Huddersfield to retain him beyond this season.

Would Romoney Crichlow be a good signing for Peterborough United?

Crichlow performed well in League Two, and he proved an important part of Hughes’ side as they reached the play-offs.

Bringing in defensive cover is a smart move for the Posh, and Crichlow will arrive as a free agent which will keep costs relatively low.

The defender is still only 24 so still has potential to improve and become a League One standard player.

There is not much risk to a move like this, but the upside could be quite lucrative if he does find his form as his value can only rise by coming in as a free agent.