Darragh MacAnthony has claimed that Norwich City will reignite their interest in Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez in the summer.

It was reported by Pink Un on deadline day of the January window that the Canaries were closing in on a deal for the 23-year-old, before it was ultimately called off.

Fernandez has been a standout figure for the Posh this season, contributing five goals from 25 appearances in League One.

This has led to speculation over his future, particularly given the club’s difficulty to compete in the third tier so far this season.

Norwich City transfer claim

MacAnthony believes that Norwich will be back in for Fernandez in the summer after failing to get a deal over the line at the start of the month.

The Peterborough chairman has compared the defender to Ethan Pinnock and James Tarkowski, who both made it to the Premier League.

"I believe that Norwich will try again in the summer," said MacAnthony, via the Hard Truth podcast.

Emmanuel Fernandez - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 1 0 2023-24 7 (1) 0 2024-25 25 (24) 5 (0) As of February 19th

"At 23, [Fernandez] is a magnificent prospect.

"He has all the attributes needed to have a great career.

“He wins everything in the air, 80 per cent of his headers in fact, which is way above average, and he can play out with the ball.

"With the right coaching and improvement he can be like Ethan Pinnock and James Tarkowski, who made their way up the leagues to the top."

MacAnthony has also claimed that an unnamed Championship side made a deadline day bid for Kwame Poku with just 45 minutes remaining in the market.

He also revealed that injury issues in January prevented Burnley from making a more concrete pursuit of the forward.

"We also had a good offer for Kwame of £3 million plus £3 million in add ons from a Championship club about 45 minutes before the deadline,” he continued.

“Why they left it so late I don’t know, but we were only selling him if he was loaned straight back.

“The club were being clever though as they know 20 clubs will be trying to sign him in the summer so they were trying to get ahead.

“There would have been a lot more interest in Kwame if he hadn’t picked up his injury.

“When he was fit and playing a team like Burnley planned to make an offer in January, but they needed someone who was playing.

"There was a bid for Hector late on, but he wanted to stay and help the club which is fine.

“He will leave in the summer.”

Peterborough are currently 20th in the League One table, two points clear of safety with 15 games remaining.

Difficult summer ahead for Peterborough

This could be a difficult end to the season, and summer transfer window, for Peterborough if these deals come to pass.

Both Fernandez and Poku have been bright sparks in an otherwise difficult year for the club.

Keeping them beyond January will prove a huge boost to their survival hopes, but replacing them will still be quite difficult.

Making an offer with only 45 minutes remaining in the window is quite the move, so it’s no surprise that it went nowhere, but it is indicative of how in-demand Poku will be this summer.