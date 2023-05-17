Peterborough United already have one foot on Wembley way after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-finals.

It seems improbable that they will not be in the Capital on May 29, where the winner of the showdown between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers will await.

And, having beaten off the team who finished 3rd with such style, Posh will have good reason to believe that they can go all the way there, too.

That said, boss Darren Ferguson faces an internal ultimatum regarding the contract status of Posh's key players, who has orchestrated a leading role all season long and will see his deal expire next month amid keen interest from Championship duo Birmingham and Hull City, as per TEAMtalk.

Peterborough need to rectify the Joe Ward situation-regardless of what division they are in next term

After signing a two-and-a-half-year contract extension in January 2021, long-serving wide-man Joe Ward is nearing the end of his stay at the Weston Homes Stadium, unless fresh terms are agreed.

Quite simply, that needs to be done, whether Peterborough are in the Championship come August, or in League One.

Ward has been a constant for Posh ever since his arrival from Woking in 2018, tallying over 200 appearances and proving a vital component within numerous promotion pursuits.

Although he struggled upon the club's return to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, he has found his feet back in the third-tier by weighing in with six goals and nine assists from right back while creating 75 chances, too.

Also capable as a wing-back, or even further forward as an out-and-out winger, it is clear to see why suitors are looking to swoop for a player now firmly in his prime.

Indeed, the way in which John Eustace utilises his wing-backs at Birmingham would certainly complement Ward, with an emphasis towards getting involved with forward plays and providing attacking width- and he would likely have more of an impact in the final third than French stalwart Maxime Colin, too.

In addition, Hull's progressive strides under Liam Rosenior would provide a strong, appealing enviroment for Ward as he seeks to finally realise his ambition of staying and sustaining in the Championship.

Of course, though, Peterborough will stand a much better chance of retaining his services if they end up gaining promotion. Then, it could be argued that neither Birmingham nor Hull would come as a truly significant step-up, but Ferguson may well be anxiously watching over his shoulder if that is not the case.

Still, whatever happens, he will know that they need to do everything in their power to get at least another year out of Ward, who would no doubt be a signifcant part of things irrespective of their league status next season.