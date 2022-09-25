Peterborough United man opens up on significant personal moment from Port Vale win

Jonson Clarke-Harris has admitted that he’s relieved to end his goal drought after he scored twice for Peterborough in their win on Saturday.

Posh beat Port Vale 3-0 on Saturday with Clarke-Harris helping himself to two first half goals, his first in six competitive games.

It’s something that he admitted that was weighing on his mind with the last time he found the net being way back in August against Lincoln City.

It was a run of form that was taking its toll before a meeting with Grant McCann helped turn things around for the former Gillingham man.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Clarke-Harris said: “The gaffer reminded me yesterday what I’m all about. Obviously, I’ve been disappointed that I’ve not been scoring, which I’m so used to, especially at home.

“When I’ve not been scoring in recent weeks, my head started to go. It affects you as a player.”

Clarke-Harris was in top form for the Posh and even left the game disappointed at just scoring twice, as he added: “Every single game I want to score. The deliveries today were sensational, I could easily have had three.

“It should definitely have been a hattrick out there for me today but the keeper has pulled off a good save and I’m disappointed I didn’t get a third, but it’s all about the three points today.”

The win now means Peterborough move up to 8th in League One on 15 points, two points behind Bolton in 6th, with a trip to face MK Dons next up on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Clarke-Harris has matured incredibly well over the last 18 months and has evolved into the player Peterborough need at the club.

Yes, he’s a fantastic goalscorer, but his experience and maturity is just as important as his ability to score goals and that’s something that will go a long way for Grant McCann and his side this season.

It also highlights how quickly form can dip and reignite for players as just like that, Clarke-Harris is back amongst the goals showing just how fine the margins are in football.