Peterborough United make decision on 25-year-old amid AFC Bournemouth interest

Peterborough United could be set for a battle to keep Siriki Dembele over the next few days, with interest in the player high – and it’s now led to the club leaving him out of their matchday squad, as reported by Football Insider.

The Posh are currently languishing near the bottom of the Championship table – and they won’t want to lose one of their brightest and best attacking players in the middle of a season when they could be facing relegation.

However, they may not have much choice, with interest in Dembele high even with the window about to come to a close. One side that is keen to do business is Bournemouth and while they haven’t made another official offer yet, they have already seen two bids snubbed for his services as reported by Dorset Live.

The forward though might still be on the radar of the club and a deal could certainly still happen before the window closes, especially if the Cherries come in with an even higher offer.

Regardless of any new bids, it looks like Peterborough have now made the decision to keep him out of the matchday squad for their next tie against Birmingham.

It might be to ensure that the player’s head is straight amid the ongoing battle for his signature but it will certainly be a blow for Peterborough considering that he is one of their main strikers. With five goals and an assist, he has adapted to the Championship with ease.

However, with the interest high and plenty of days left to do business, he may not be a Peterborough player for much longer.

The Verdict

Siriki Dembele is certainly a big talent and the leap up to the Championship hasn’t fazed the forward in the slightest.

Whilst his goalscoring and assist numbers haven’t been as high this year as they were in the last, he has still managed to plunder more goals than most in a Posh squad that has struggled at the wrong end of the division. Age is also on his side and means that he could develop into an even better player.

It isn’t a surprise then to see Bournemouth trying to bring him in. It’s been made clear that Scott Parker wants more attacking options in his Cherries team and it seems like Dembele is high up on his list of transfer targets for before the window closes.

Whilst two bids have already been rejected, there is still plenty of time to launch a third – and with the player now seemingly not involved in the squad, it may have to be sorted out sooner rather than later too.