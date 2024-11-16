League One observers have become used to seeing Peterborough United competing in the upper echelons of the third tier in recent years, following their automatic promotion to the Championship in 2021.

The Posh were unable to survive at Championship level, and dropped straight back to League One, where they have managed to land a play-off spot in each of the last two seasons.

This campaign, Darren Ferguson's men are launching yet another top-six challenge, and have been in fantastic form in front of goal, yielding results such as a 5-1 hammering over Blackpool last month, and a particularly enjoyable 6-1 victory over county rivals Cambridge United.

Winger Kwame Poku has held the key to the Posh's dazzling attacking displays this term, and has produced an eye-catching return of 10 goals and five assists in 15 league appearances.

Most notably, Poku scored a hat-trick during his side's big win over Cambridge, but that wasn't enough to satisfy the prolific 23-year-old, who also notched an assist.

Unsurprisingly, the wideman's talents have not gone unnoticed, and according to TBR Football, newly promoted Premier League duo Southampton and Ipswich Town are both interested in his services, with Championship sides Burnley and Millwall, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Rangers also keen on his signature.

Poku must be wary of Premier League interest

Last term, the winger managed a highly respectable return of 11 goals and seven assists in 39 League One outings, as the Posh landed a top-six spot, but ultimately missed out in the semi-final stages to eventual play-off champions Oxford United.

But this season, Poku has hit new heights, and is currently producing an average of one goal contribution a game in the third tier, which is absolutely outstanding.

Kwame Poku 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 15 Starts 15 Pass accuracy % 80.8 Chances created 21 Expected assists (xA) 3.11 Assists 5 Shots 41 Shots on target 20 Expected goals (xG) 3.92 Goals 10

While the 23-year-old's impressive attacking numbers provide a clear picture as to why Premier League outfits are currently vying for his signature, he must consider whether a move to either Southampton or Ipswich would be the right thing for him at present.

Of course, it is every Football League star's dream to play in the top-flight, and such an opportunity may come Poku's way as soon as January, if both the Saints and the Tractor Boys put offers on the table come the turn of the year.

However, right now, the young wideman is absolutely thriving in an environment where he is one of the first picks on Ferguson's team sheet, and is leading his side's charge towards the play-off spots.

Although Poku is a quality player, he must take into account the fact that there is a major gulf in class between the Premier League and League One, while both the Saints and the Tractor Boys boast a wealth of talented individuals among their ranks.

For example, should Poku sign for Kieran McKenna's side in January, he would have to compete with the likes of former Chelsea man Omari Hutchinson for a spot in the starting 11.

Hutchinson played a pivotal role towards the Tractor Boys' promotion winning exploits last campaign, while the Posh wideman is still yet to prove himself in the Championship, let alone the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a move to the Saints would invite competition for a first team place from the likes of the experienced Premier League star Ryan Fraser.

A move to the Championship could be ideal for Poku

While switching League One for the top-flight would potentially have a detrimental effect on the winger's game time, a move to the Championship could prove more fruitful.

The Posh faithful would love to see their winger stick around, and potentially even guide their side to the second tier, as he is currently on course to wreak havoc on third tier defenders for the rest of the campaign.

But right now, Poku's form suggests that he is too good for the third tier, so perhaps a move to the Championship in January would be the ideal scenario.

Either automatic promotion contenders Burnley, or play-off hopefuls Millwall would be getting their hands on a high-class player with bags of potential if they signed the 23-year-old during the upcoming transfer window.

While from the wideman's point of view, it is more feasible to gain regular playing time in the Championship with either the Clarets or the Lions at this stage in his career, than with either the Saints or Tractor Boys in the Premier League.