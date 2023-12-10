Highlights Posh's impressive attack has contributed to their successful season so far, with 40 goals scored in 20 games.

Peterborough United is interested in non-league forward Charlie Glennon, who has been performing well for South Liverpool.

While Glennon may not immediately join the first team, his technical ability and potential for growth make him a promising prospect for the future.

Peterborough United are going well in League One, and Saturday's 3-0 win over fellow promotion chasers Oxford United demonstrated how intent the Posh are on a Championship return.

WIth 40 goals scored from their opening 20 games, Posh boast the third tier's most clinical attack, and perhaps this is no surprise due to the exciting nature of the forwards they have to choose from, such as Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku.

Darren Ferguson's men could yet significantly add to their goal tally before the turn of the year with upcoming clashes against Fleetwood Town and Reading, who both sit in the relegation zone, as well as a trip to mid-table side Shrewsbury Town.

Promotion is the aim for the Posh, who may be even more determined to get themselves up to the Championship following last campaign's dramatic defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final.

And they look set to go back to their roots of plucking young forwards out of non-league - and they have a certain target in mind.

The Posh are interested in a prolific Non-League forward

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Posh have been watching hot-shot Charlie Glennon, who plays for Merseyside-based South Liverpool, and want to take a further look at him in-house.

"Peterborough United want a look at prolific striker Charlie Glennon who is banging in goals for South Liverpool," Nixon wrote on Patreon:

"Glennon, 21, who was at Manchester City as a kid, has been starring for John Aldridge’s old club and is one being asked down for a trial by Posh."

Glennon's current club, South Liverpool, ply their trade in the North West Counties Football League First Division North, which is the tenth tier of the English football pyramid.

But the 21-year-old has plenty of promise and has scored 10 goals in all competitions, with nine coming in the league and the other coming in a 4-1 away win over Ashton Athletic in round one of the Edward Case Cup.

Glennon made his deadly eye for goal very apparent early on this season, scoring four goals in South Liverpool's first three league games this campaign, including a hat-trick against Garstang.

Glennon is unlikely to go straight into the Posh first-team

Although the forward is clearly clinical at his current level, Glennon is unlikely to earn a place in Ferguson's first team setup, even if he impresses at his upcoming trial.

The tenth tier of English football is so far removed from League One standard football, so Glennon would be highly likely to either join the Posh under-21 setup initially, or go back to Non-League football on loan.

However, as Glennon spent time at Manchester City's academy, he clearly possesses a high degree of technical ability and may be able to make it as a professional footballer.

It is not unusual for Non-League players to climb the leagues, as Premier League winner Jamie Vardy famously ran out for Non-League outfits such as Stocksbridge Park Steels and Halifax Town before becoming the top-flight legend he is regarded as today.

Furthermore, Crewe Alexandra striker Elliot Nevitt joined his first professional club, Tranmere Rovers, in 2021 from seventh tier outfit Warrington Rylands, having previously played for other Non-League outfits such as City of Liverpool and Bootle.

So the jump from Non-League football to the Football League has been done before, but the Posh faithful must be mindful that Glennon may be a long-term project and could take a little while to hit the ground running at League One level.