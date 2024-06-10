Peterborough United’s Josh Knight is closing in on a move to German side Hannover 96 this summer.

According to Football Insider, the defender is in advanced talks with the 2. Bundesliga outfit ahead of a potential move.

Knight’s contract is coming to a conclusion this month, and no agreement has yet been reached on a new deal.

The 26-year-old joined the Posh in 2021 from Leicester City, having initially also spent time on loan with the club across two stints.

Since joining permanently, he has cemented himself as a key part of the team and made 43 league appearances for the side last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

It was confirmed by Peterborough that they had offered Knight a new contract in a bid to keep him with the League One side.

However, it is being reported that the player is now in talks with second tier German outfit Hannover 96 over a free transfer switch.

This will come as a big blow to Darren Ferguson and the Posh hierarchy, who have made an attempt to keep him at the club long-term.

It is expected that a move to Hannover will be finalised this week, ending his time in English football for the time being.

Knight impressed with his performances in League One last season, as he earned consistent game time in Darren Ferguson’s side.

He started 39 of their 46 games during the regular campaign, as well as both of their play-off semi-final clashes against Oxford United.

Knight bagged the team’s goal in a 2-1 aggregate loss to the U’s, as their promotion hopes came to an end just one game short of Wembley Stadium.

The 26-year-old also contributed five goals and two assists during the regular season, as the team finished fourth in the table.

Josh Knight’s importance to Peterborough

Knight initially joined the Posh on loan from Leicester in the 2018-19 campaign, before returning in 2019-20, featuring a total of 32 times in the league across both stints.

He made the permanent switch from the Foxes in 2021, and went on to appear another 109 times in the league for the club.

Josh Knight's - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 8 (6) 0 2019-20 24 (16) 3 (4) 2021-22 36 (31) 0 (1) 2022-23 30 (15) 1 (0) 2023-24 43 (39) 5 (2)

Knight played the sixth-most amount of minutes in League One for Peterborough last season as they pushed for promotion to the Championship.

The defender was also their eighth-highest scorer, as the team missed out on a top two spot by just eight points.

Josh Knight departure will be a blow for Peterborough United

Knight has gone from strength to strength during his time at Peterborough, becoming one of their top and most reliable players in the last year or so.

Losing him at all is a blow, but doing so for nothing will be especially painful.

This is a player that could easily earn six figures in a transfer sum, and maybe even seven if promotion had been secured.

Failure to gain promotion could be what ultimately paves the way for his exit, as he is now earning the chance to compete at a second division level next season with this proposed move to Hannover, which is an exciting next step in his career.

And with Ronnie Edwards likely to be cashed in on this summer too, Darren Ferguson is going to have to seemingly rebuild his central defensive partnership from scratch for next season.