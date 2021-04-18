Peterborough United join QPR, Barnsley in transfer hunt for 12-goal ace

Peterborough United have joined the race to sign Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine, according to The Sun on Sunday (18/04, page 67).

Twine is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship, with Barnsley, Brentford, Luton Town and QPR recently being linked with his signature.

But League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United look set to join the race for Twine, who has had an excellent season on a personal level.

Twine spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two with Newport County, scoring seven goals in 24 appearances for the Exiles.

He was recalled in January to aid Swindon’s hopes of survival in League One, scoring five goals in 20 league outings.

In total, the 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this term.

Twine could well be available to sign on a free transfer in the summer, with his contract at the County Ground up at the end of the season.

Peterborough sit second in League One, eight points clear of third with five matches left to play.

The Verdict

I think this would be the best move for Twine.

We have seen how impressive Posh’s recruitment has been in recent years, and I think they would be the best club for his development.

I’d back him to be a regular for Darren Ferguson’s side, and they play an attractive brand of football which sees them score plenty of goals.

A player of his qualities would thrive in that setup and I think it would be a superb move for him.