Peterborough United issue ultimatum to Southampton and Aston Villa over interest in defender

There is plenty of interest in young Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards this month and the latest update over the player is that Posh want at least £10m from any interested party to secure his services, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The 19-year-old had previously never been tested in the Championship prior to his season with Peterborough this campaign. Despite their struggles at the bottom of the division though and their eventual relegation back down to League One, one shining light was the performances of Edwards.

He became a mainstay in their defence and made 34 league appearances for the side, never really looking out of place despite his youth and lack of exposure to the second tier previously.

In fact, before his showings this year for Posh, he had previously only ever played on two occasions in League One and once in the National League. The youngster though has taken it all in his stride and has stood out – and now Southampton and Aston Villa are ready to give him the chance to impress in the Premier League.

However, his current side value him extremely highly and are not rushing to part ways with one of their most promising talents. Now, the newly-relegated side have laid the law down over Edwards and have insisted that they would accept no less than £10m for the player, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.

It is a hefty fee for any interested party to pay, especially considering that he is still only young and untested in the Premier League. Edwards though could be a gamble worth taking.

The Verdict

Ronnie Edwards has no doubt been impressive in the Championship for Peterborough this season but £10m is a huge fee for a young player that is untested any higher and has only just had his breakout campaign.

The potential is certainly there though and he could end up being worth double or even triple that amount down the line. It’s an investment now that could pay off in the future but the question is whether or not Villa or the Saints would be willing to part with an eight-figure fee for his services now.

Peterborough clearly don’t want to let him go and will no doubt feel he can be a really important player for the club in the third tier next season. He would arguably be one of the best in his position in the division if he stayed, based on the showings he put in during his spell in the second tier.

However, he may not get the chance to prove that because if Southampton or Villa really want him, then it appears £10m could tempt him away – and that could be nothing to either club if they want to sign a player with bags of potential.