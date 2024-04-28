Highlights Peterborough United excel at buying and developing players for profit, as seen through Jack Marriott's sale to Derby County.

Despite initial success at Derby, Marriott struggled to live up to expectations and was eventually released after a loan spell.

Marriott's goal output did not match his expensive price tag at Derby, making Peterborough the winners in the deal.

Jack Marriott is one of many players that Peterborough United, known as a selling club, have sold since the mid-2000s for large amounts of money.

The Posh are known for buying young players for cheap, or developing them through the youth academy, and selling them on for a large profit to keep themselves sustainable.

Owner Darragh MacAnthony has done a great job of negotiating with other clubs to get large transfer fees for his best players over the years.

Some of the players go on to do bigger and better things when they leave Peterborough.

Ivan Toney is the prime example, after leaving for Brentford for a reported fee of £5 million in 2020 having joined Posh for £650,000 two years prior, with Toney going on to be an England international.

But other strikers failed to really build on the progress they had made at Peterborough, with Posh seemingly hitting the jackpot in selling these players when they did - like Marriott.

Marriott starred at Peterborough United which led to his big sale to Derby County

Marriott started his career at Ipswich Town, but after various loan moves and just a handful of appearances, he would be released in 2015.

This led him to join Luton Town, then in League Two. Across two seasons for the Hatters, he would score 22 goals in 80 games, which would catch the attention of teams higher up the divisions.

Peterborough would then sign the then-22-year-old for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal. Marriott would only last just one season with the Posh, but he excelled, making the jump up to League One in style.

Posh would finish in ninth position in the 17/18 campaign, ending up being seven points off of the play-off places. Despite this, Marriott would score 33 goals in 56 games across all competitions, with 27 of those being in the league.

This led to him winning multiple accolades, as he won the club’s Players’ Player, Fans Player and Away Travel Player of the Year awards. He was also included in the EFL League One Team of the Season, and the PFA Team of the Year for League One.

Championship clubs would come in for Marriott, but it was Frank Lampard’s Derby County that would win the race for Marriott, as he signed for a reported fee of £3 million.

Marriott failed to live up to the hype at Derby County

Marriott’s time at Pride Park started off well, but overall he would not make himself worth the investment from the Rams.

In his first season, Derby would reach the Championship play-off final where they would lose to Aston Villa. Marriott was predominantly a backup option, scoring seven goals in 33 league games, with just 19 of those being starts.

He would score important goals though, and ones that will be remembered, such as scoring in the EFL Cup tie against Manchester United, which they would go on to win on penalties. He also scored in the play-off semi-finals against Leeds United, scoring a brace as they confirmed their trip to Wembley. He also scored at Wembley in the play-off final, but it was not enough to secure their place in the Premier League.

The rest of his time at Derby, after Lampard’s departure in the summer of 2019, was nowhere near as good. The 19/20 season would end with him scoring just three goals, before being loaned out in 20/21 to Sheffield Wednesday, and then being released.

Jack Marriott's Derby stats (all competitions, as per FotMob) Season Appearances Goals Assists 20/21 6 1 0 19/20 37 3 2 18/19 43 13 4

Overall, £3 million was a huge investment from Derby for Marriott, but with his goal output being relatively poor, Peterborough were certainly the winners of the deal in the end.