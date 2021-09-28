Peterborough United handed positive fitness boost

It was beginning to look like panic stations at the Weston Homes Stadium as injuries within the attacking ranks were starting to build up.

But Peterborough United have finally received a bit of uplifting news as the scan on Siriki Dembele’s knee injury isn’t nearly as bad as first feared and he may even be able to feature on Wednesday against Bournemouth at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Dembele limped off in Posh’s game last time out away at Coventry City after his studs appeared to get caught in the ground as he turned at speed which resulted in him limping off the field.

The resulting scan showed no damage in the knee, to the delight of not only the Peterborough fans, but manager Darren Ferguson too who is already missing the likes of Jack Marriott, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones, all forwards.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson was uplifted by the news of the scan and was looking ahead to the upcoming game against an in-form Bournemouth side who have won their last four games.

“It’s positive. The scan came back clear, it showed nothing, which is the most important bit.

“There’s no real damage to his knee but he’s going to be touch and go for tomorrow, but he’s certainly got a chance. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Despite the game on Wednesday night potentially coming a little too soon for Dembele to have a full recovery, it’s certainly positive news which allows Ferguson to still have an attacking outlet available given the injury crisis United are experiencing in their forward ranks as of late.