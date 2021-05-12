Peterborough United figure’s transfer claim should interest Sheffield United, Rangers and West Brom

Peterborough United are planning for life without in-demand striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Clarke-Harris joined the club from Bristol Rovers in the summer as a replacement for Ivan Toney and has been sensational this term – scoring 33 goals as he’s fired them to the League One title and promotion.

The 26-year-old’s exploits appear to have turned heads elsewhere, with reports suggesting that Scottish champions Rangers, relegated duo Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, and Championship trio Cardiff City, Swansea City, and Stoke City are all interested.

Peterborough are no strangers to cashing in on their star strikers and finding effective replacements, with Toney, Jack Marriott, and Britt Assombalonga just a few of the players that have come and gone in recent years.

It seems they’re preparing to do the same this summer as MacAnthony has confirmed that they’re already considering replacements for Clarke-Harris in case he departs.

The Posh chairman has suggested previously that he was not confident of keeping the forward, noting that the club would be unable to match the big salary he may be offered elsewhere.

The Verdict

This should come as no surprise but MacAnthony’s confirmation provides some interesting insight into what’s going on at Peterborough ahead of the summer.

There was always likely to be interest in Clarke-Harris after he hammered in 33 goals this term but you feel it could all be down to whether significant offers come in for him in the upcoming window.

The Posh’s promotion to the Championship gives them a stronger negotiating position but ultimately we’ve seen that they’re more than happy to cash in on players and look to replace them.

The sort of contingency planning that MacAnthony refers to is clearly why time and again they’ve managed to find effective replacements after selling their high-scoring strikers.

There’s no reason to believe they can’t do the same again this summer if Clarke-Harris leaves.