Peterborough United figure speaks out about potential deal for Brentford player

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken out today about trying to do business during this month’s transfer window, admitting on his ‘Hard Truths’ podcast that he is ‘trying to do deals’ but players such as Brentford’s Marcus Forss have been priced out of his reach.

Posh are currently languishing near the bottom of the Championship table and they’ll be desperate to make sure that they manage to stay afloat in the second tier for at least another season.

To ensure they do so, they may need to make some investment this month – but chairman MacAnthony has admitted that it hasn’t been easy for him to do so and that deals have been hard to agree on during this window.

Quiz: Can you name which club Peterborough United signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Peterborough sign Jorge Grant from? Plymouth Argyle Lincoln City Grimsby Town Sheffield United

Peterborough have no doubt seen plenty of their close rivals bringing in some solid additions this month and won’t want to be left behind in the race to avoid relegation. It doesn’t sound like it’s been straight sailing in terms of additions though and one name that gets a mention is Marcus Forss of Brentford.

The forward has been linked with a number of sides this month and has looked like he could be allowed to leave the Premier Division club before the window is done. Peterborough chairman MacAnthony has mentioned that the name has come up to him too but that a deal would be expensive and that Posh have therefore been priced out of a move.

Speaking on his ‘Hard Truths’ podcast, he said: “I am trying to do deals in this window. Someone says ‘go and get [Marcus] Forss from Brentford.

“Yeah no problem, £17,000 a week and £1m if we stay up. Promotion teams we’ve been told are probably going to want to take him on that and he’ll want to go there and it’ll be £1m if they stay up. What can I do?”

They’re certainly high demands for a club battling against the drop and with other sides seemingly able to pay it, there isn’t a lot that Posh can do in terms of getting him in. MacAnthony though sounds as if he will be determined to add some extra faces – and there may be just enough time to do it before the window shuts.

The Verdict

Peterborough could certainly use some fresh faces in their side before the window shuts, especially if someone like Siriki Dembele is ultimately allowed to leave.

However, the market itself sounds a tricky one for Posh to navigate this month and with the kind of sums being discussed by MacAnthony for Forss here way out of the kind of budget that a newly-promoted team from League One can afford.

It’s a shame because Forss would no doubt be a huge help to the club and could certainly help in steering them clear of the drop zone. However, there would likely not be many at the bottom end of the division that could stump up that kind of cash and you would think he would end up at a team higher in the standings with some of those amounts.

Posh though still have time to do deals and there could be other faces they could turn to instead before the window does come to a close on Monday.