Peterborough United figure makes transfer admission over Lincoln City player

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph that the club have pulled out of a deal to sign Lincoln City full back Tayo Edun.

The Posh have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old defender for much of the summer, and even submitted a bid for the former Fulham man earlier in the window.

However the club have since signed Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh, which has seemingly seen their interest in the Imps’ defender cool somewhat.

Now Fry has moved to confirm that the club are no longer interested in the full back, as he stated the following recently:

“We did make a bid, but we subsequently pulled out of the running for him.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Peterborough United’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score when Peterborough United faced Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the 2006/07 season? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-1 win

Posh have already been particularly busy in the current transfer window, with the club bringing in the likes of David Cornell, Jack Marriott, Kwame Poku, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernandez, Tomlinson and Joe Randall from Ipswich Town, Derby County, Colchester United, Lincoln. Leicester City, Ramsgate, Eastleigh and Exeter City respectively.

Peterborough get their Championship season underway tomorrow as they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Verdict

The club can be very pleased with the business they have conducted this summer and I don’t think they will lose too much sleep over not signing Edun.

I have been greatly impressed with the calibre of player that the Posh has signed and I think it will be very interesting to see how they fair back in the second tier.

They have added some Championship experience to their ranks whilst also harvesting some of the best young talents from the lower leagues, which shows that they are continuing to think outside the box.

Add this to the fact that they have managed to keep hold of Jonson Clarke-Harris, and I think many people will feel that they are in line for a great season ahead.