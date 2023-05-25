The 2022/23 campaign proved to be a successful one for Ipswich Town.

Involved in a three-way race for promotion throughout the campaign, the Tractor Boys managed to wrap up one of the automatic promotion spots, and finish the season on an impressive 98 points.

Remarkably, that was not enough for the league title, though, with Plymouth Argyle taking top spot with 101 points on the board.

McKenna's side should not be disappointed by that, though, as their own achievements are fine enough.

The club look to be in a strong place moving forwards, too, with a talented squad, a bright young head coach, and a hierarchy that have made good decisions in recent history.

What has Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said about Ipswich Town?

One man who seems to be in agreement with that is Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who recently discussed the Tractor Boys on a podcast.

Indeed, when asked how he thinks Ipswich will get on back in the Championship, MacAnthony revealed that he believes the club can be a real force, and that it's possible they could finish in the top two of the second tier next season.

"I think Ipswich will be a force, like a proper force to be reckoned with," MacAnthony said on the Hard Truth podcast.

"Good ownership, good structure, good manager.

"I think they have got a bit of business to do, for sure. But everything is in place for them to be very, very top-tier.

"If Sunderland can make the play-offs, and Luton and Coventry can make the Play-Off Final, I think Ipswich could be a top-two challenger.

"Will it be in year one? I don't know. If they recruit well then maybe.

"I always talk about big clubs rebuilding and coming back strong. They are set to go."

Can Ipswich Town compete for promotion to the Premier League next season?

Whilst expectations should certainly not be set at that level, the examples that MacAnthony eludes to show it could be possible for Ipswich next season.

Indeed, Coventry and Luton Town are in the play-offs this season, and Sunderland, having gone up via the League One play-offs, also managed to find themselves in the top six.

As MacAnthony also points out, much of how Ipswich fare will depend on the business that the club do in the transfer market this summer.

The club were not afraid to invest in League One and back Kieran McKenna when necessary and I doubt they will be afraid to do so this summer, either.