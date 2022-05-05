Peterborough United fan pundit unimpressed by 27-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United are finishing with a flourish in a very disappointing season in the Championship.

Grant McCann has provided hope at the Weston Homes Stadium since replacing Darren Ferguson in the dugout, that the club can bounce back and battle it out for a place in the Championship in the coming years.

The Posh failed to assemble a squad capable of competing for survival in the second tier this season, and there is an argument that Ferguson left his post far too late in the campaign.

FLW’s Peterborough United fan pundit Alex Batt selected a summer signing as Posh’s flop of the season.

Speaking to Football League World, Batt said: “I’d probably have to say Jorge Grant.

“We signed him in the summer and there was a lot of excitement around him, but he really has not performed at all well, there’s obviously debate about playing him in the right position, he’s good at the number ten spot, he’s been playing a bit deeper, but overall he’s been a signing to forget.

The ultimate Peterborough United end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Did Peterborough United win, lose or draw this game: Luton Town (A) Win Lose Draw

“It hasn’t worked out for him, and overall you’d have to call him a flop really, he hasn’t set the world alight, the fans were really excited when we bought him and it just hasn’t worked for one reason or another.

“I don’t like using the word ‘flop’, but if you had to choose one it’d have to be him.”