Peterborough United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Posh transfer deals from over the years

It has been a mixed start to the new season for Peterborough United and they have a lot of work to do to get into a position where they can enjoy a successful campaign.

Darren Ferguson’s side were given a tough re-introduction back into the Championship with them on the end of a 3-0 defeat against a buoyant and ambitious Luton Town side on Saturday.

They then followed that up with a worrying 4-0 defeat at home to League One Plymouth Argyle in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

They ran out 2-1 winners over Derby County in their most recent match, and will be keen to build on that positive showing.

A couple more additions in the transfer market could well help the Posh recover and get themselves into a more positive frame of mind.

With that in mind, we take a look at 22 former transfer moves made by the Posh and ask if you can get these questions right on those deals. Can you get 100%?

