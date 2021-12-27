Peterborough United fail in transfer swoop for Premier League outcast

Peterborough United have had a loan offer for Burnley’s Will Norris turned down as they look to bring in a keeper next month.

Christy Pym started the campaign as the number one but he fell out of favour under Darren Ferguson and secured a switch to Stevenage today.

Therefore, the boss wants more competition for David Cornell and Football Insider have revealed that The Posh have identified Norris as someone they want to bring in.

However, even though the 28-year-old is third choice at Turf Moor, the update states that the Clarets have rejected a loan offer from the Championship strugglers.

It remains to be seen whether they will go back in with another offer for the stopper, or if he will push for a move considering he is unlikely to feature for Burnley with Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey also at the club.

Keeping clean sheets has been a real problem for Peterborough, with the team having only kept three all season, with no side having conceded more goals.

22 things all Peterborough United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1914 1924 1934 1954

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Peterborough are looking for a new keeper as it’s an area that they need to try an improve in the New Year, and you’d have to say that Norris would be an upgrade.

So, trying to bring him in makes sense, and it’s slightly surprising that Burnley have said no when they already have two senior keepers on their books.

If Peterborough can’t convince them to loan him they need to move on quickly though as they don’t have time to waste in terms of trying to improve the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.