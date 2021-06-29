Peterborough United emerge as favourites to strike deal for 17-goal midfielder

Peterborough United are reportedly in pole position to sign Lincoln City midfielder Jorge Grant, according to Football Insider.

Grant caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Imps in League One last season, as they finished fifth in the third tier standings.

The midfielder chipped in with 17 goals and 13 assists in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Grant is believed to be keen on signing for a club in the Championship this summer, and Peterborough United are seemingly favourites to land his signature.

He is contracted with Lincoln City until the summer of 2023, but it has been revealed by Football Insider that the 26-year-old does have a release clause in his current contract.

A move to Peterborough United could be a tempting proposition for Grant as well, with Posh planning for life back in the Championship.

Darren Ferguson’s side won promotion from League One last term after a hugely impressive league campaign, and they’ll be hoping the can make a positive start to the upcoming new season.

Peterborough are set to take on Luton Town in their opening match of the 2021/22 campaign, which is set to take place on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a really smart addition for Peterborough United this summer.

Lincoln City will surely know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep Grant at the club heading into the new season, as he’s a player that deserves a shot at playing at a higher level than League One.

Peterborough United are going to need additional depth heading into the 2021/22 campaign, and Grant would be a great signing for them.

He’s already shown he can perform to a high standard in the third tier, and having netted 17 goals, and been on hand to provide 13 assists for the Imps last season, it’ll be a no-brainer for Peterborough to target a player of his quality.