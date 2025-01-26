Darren Ferguson labelled his Peterborough United side "the softest group of players I have ever managed" as they succumbed to a 5-1 defeat away at Lincoln City this weekend

Posh haven't tasted a league victory since December 14, but this performance was the lowest point yet, as they conceded five goals to a team that had previously scored just 29 all season.

Dom Jeffries opened the scoring for the home side on 12 minutes and Tom Bayliss added a second with a delightful free kick before half-time.

Walsall target Freddie Draper made it 3-0 from the spot, and despite a goal from Ricky-Jade Jones, the Imps added two more, including a debut strike from new signing James Collins.

These goals saw Peterborough become the first team to surpass 50 goals conceded in the league and if they don't find form soon, they could soon find themselves in a relegation battle.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson distraught after Lincoln City defeat

Speaking to BBC Cambridgeshire post-match, Ferguson let his thoughts come loose as his young side slipped further into trouble.

"It was a mess; a complete mess," said the Posh boss.

"But, if you don't do the basics, you don't run, you don't tackle, you don't head the ball, you don't have desire. A real desire to turn up every game. That is the problem with this group; they haven't got the desire.

"It was just basics. Don't run, don't tackle, don't head, when you do tackle it is a foul; don't tackle properly. It was a shambles, a mess and embarrassing.

"This group of players is without doubt the softest group of players I've ever had, throughout my management career."

Continuing to speak to BBC Cambridgeshire, Ferguson was posed the question of whether it was one of his worst defeats as Peterborough United boss. To this, he replied: "Easily, the manner of it, yes.

"When you've got more than half your fans leave before the end, that tells its own story. I knew we would have a big turnout, and they’ve wasted their time."

Asked whether he should protect the young group, Ferguson added: "No, not anymore. What have I got to lose?

"I mean, let's be honest, they're young, but they’ve got to have a career. They’ve got absolutely no chance if they don't show fight or desire."

Peterborough United are in big trouble in League One as relegation scrap could be on the horizon

Posh may have started the season in decent form, but they are sliding down the table quickly, and if those below them can find some character, they could be in big trouble.

League One Table 19th-23rd Team PLD GD PTS 19 Peterborough United 27 -9 27 20 Northampton Town 27 -16 27 21 Burton Albion 27 -15 21 22 Cambridge United 26 -20 21 23 Crawley Town 25 -21 21

Ferguson clearly doesn’t fully trust his team, and they will need to pull their socks up if they are to turn around this dreadful run of form.

Goals have not been hard to come by in recent years for Posh, especially with the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris at the top end of the pitch, but with talisman Kwame Poku missing through injury, there isn't a regular and reliable goalscorer to combat the leaking of many goals.

Next up is a trip to Wigan Athletic, followed by tough away games at both Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic. One of these has to be a win, otherwise, they could soon find themselves looking over their shoulder at the likes of Burton Albion and Crawley Town.