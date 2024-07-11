Highlights Ronnie Edwards' height played a crucial role in his £3m Southampton deal according to Posh chairman MacAnthony.

Despite Championship interest, Edwards chose his own destiny by joining Premier League Southampton this summer.

MacAnthony believes had Edwards been taller, he could have fetched a fee five times higher due to his talent.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes his club could have received an eight-figure fee for Ronnie Edwards this summer, if he was just a little bit taller.

The Posh centre-back joined recently promoted Premier League side Southampton in a reported £3 million deal earlier this month, after a series of impressive displays for the London Road outfit.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that MacAnthony believes the 21-year-old could have gone for a fee ‘five times’ what they received from the Saints this summer, if he had grown an extra few inches.

The United chief also confirmed that the club had Championship interest in the defender this summer, although Edwards’ final destination was completely in his own hands.

Ronnie Edwards’ height deemed to be deciding factor in £3m Southampton deal

Despite his tender age, Edwards had just completed his third full season with the United first-team, having made over 100 appearances in the second and third tiers since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The young defender has won plenty of plaudits during his time at London Road, with Premier League side Crystal Palace also said to have held an interest in bringing him to Selhurst Park in January.

Ultimately, it was Russell Martin’s side who won the race for him this summer - with Posh inserting a sell-on clause into the deal - but MacAnthony believes the defender, who is said to stand at 5”11, could have gone for a lot more had top flight sides been more open-minded.

The Posh chairman told the club’s in-house channel: "It’s a modern day miracle for a club in League One to have kept hold of a player of Ronnie’s ability for four years.

“I’d rather sell players when we are in the Championship than in League One because they will go for more and believe me Ronnie would have gone for five times as much had he been 6ft 3in as Premier League clubs are obsessed with height.

“I will chuckle to myself in three years' time when Ronnie has proved himself. Southampton manager Russell Martin is intelligent enough to play Ronnie, and he is ready for the Premier League.”

Ronnie Edwards' appearances by season for Peterborough United across all comps, as per FotMob Season Appearances 2020/21 6 2021/22 38 2022/23 44 2023/24 55

“I’m happy with the fee because I am confident we will do fantastically well financially as Ronnie’s career develops.”

Darragh MacAnthony reveals Ronnie Edwards promise after Southampton transfer

After staving off interest in his prized possession in the recent January transfer window, MacAnthony has revealed that he was not going to stand in Edwards’ way once the summer dealings got underway.

MacAnthony continued: “There was a Championship club very keen on Ronnie, but he wouldn’t even talk to them.

“He told me when he came back from holiday where he wanted to go and, after not letting him leave in January, I was happy to honour my promise to him.”

Despite that interest from Palace six months ago, Edwards put his head down and still played professionally for Posh in the remainder of the campaign, as he helped his side reach the League One play-offs.

After losing out to eventual winners Oxford United in the semi-finals, Edwards secured a move away this summer, as he becomes the latest Peterborough gem to be plucked from non-league and move to a club higher up the football pyramid.